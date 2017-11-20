Wenstrup announces re-election campaign

Congressman Brad Wenstrup on Monday announced his intention to run for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives where he represents the people of Southern and Southwestern Ohio.

Wenstrup said that despite what some are saying, the House of Representatives is hard at work on issues important to the American people.

“When I go to Washington, I work hard to see our shared vision through,” Wenstrup said. “Together, we’ve accomplished a lot.”

Wenstrup specifically pointed to several key issues where progress has been made, including regulatory reform, major Veterans Administration reform, border security, and military readiness.

“We mustn’t let anger and partisan politics become a roadblock to accomplishment,” Wenstrup said. “While I am listening and working hard, we can’t be content with our past alone. Today matters and the future matters even more.”

Over the last few months, Wenstrup has traveled across Southern and Southwestern Ohio sharing the message that Congress is, indeed, finding ways to improve the lives of hard-working Ohio families and seeking input on other legislation and priorities.

Through those conversations, Wenstrup has received over 430 grassroots endorsements from current and former elected leaders across all eight counties in the district, along with hundreds of personal endorsements from residents across Southern and Southwestern Ohio.

“In 2018, we’ll move forward as Americans united under God to build a better way, a better life, and a brighter future for everyone in our nation,” Wenstrup said.