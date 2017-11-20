Protecting Ohio seniors from rising healthcare costs It’s November-have some soup and pie SHAC Boys Preview is Nov. 24 at Peebles June Hall Alice B Himes Claudia U Mitchell TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp Again, Lady Devils ousted in district finals ‘Lighting the Serpent’ event is being discontinued Voters favor incumbents at the ballot Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural Heroes in disguise Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson Helen M Hesler Jerry L Dickson Ohio’s Traditional Deer-Gun Hunting Season begins Nov. 27 WWII veteran honored in banner raising ceremony Veteran of three wars honored for volunteer work Charlotte Evans Jason A Barr Why we celebrate Manchester man killed in single-car accident Adams County Election Results – 2017 Hubert Knauff To keep or not to keep Time again for the changing of the seasons November proclaimed as Adoption Recognition and Recruitment Month Local business is seven decades old and counting Local student gets Nashville call Senior Profile: Gabe Grooms Lady Indians fall in districts Quest For The Cup complete for Dragons Meeting a true sports hero WU’s McCarty named District Player of the Year With regional run, Pennywitt completes memorable career West Union eighth grade volleyball finishes as SHAC runner-up Senior Profile: Tray Brand Greyhounds drop home finale, finish at 4-6 Lady Devils fall in district semis Devils go down in district finals Matt Seas headed back to State XC Meet Senior Profile: Charlee Louden Lady Indians ousted in sectional final Lady Devils down Minford 4-1 in district semis North Adams volleyball claims fourth consecutive sectional crown Senior Profile: Brooklyn Howlett Afterschool fun begins at NAES Wearing it pink in October Kenneth L Austin Jay E Minnich Reuben E Hershberger Bobby L Williams 18 years just isn’t long enough Emotional, historic, and victorious Taking action against addiction Utilities commission approves DP&L electric security plan What matters and what doesn’t Oh dear, is that a deer? Junior Gaffin Charlotte J Thatcher Matthew D Miller Megan R Phillips Ralph M Swearingen Linda C Ackley Robert Ralston Shelly Seaman Increased access to treatment, Improving economic opportunity keys to combating Ohio’s Opioid Crisis Seas siblings are again SHAC Cross-Country Champions Lady Hounds cruise to sectional victory Senior Profile: Alyssa Hoskins 101 and another sectional championship Lady Indians claim sectional title North Adams tops Peebles for sectional soccer crown Senior Profile: Shay Boldman 13.5 seconds, heartbreak for West Union PHS JV Volleyball completes unbeaten season On the course that Nicklaus helped design On the ballot: Meigs Township Trustees West Union Christian Church will again be collection center for Operation Christmas Child Peebles voters will choose council members in upcoming election Seven candidates seek seats on ACOVSD school board A time for transformation What will future generations say? Finding all those treasures Janet K Campbell Robert D Hill Lady Devils blank West Union 7-0 in SHAC soccer finale Vikings invade and conquer the Greyhounds Outpouring of community support for local business woman with cancer Manchester mourns teen killed in single-car crash Kylie S Lucas Sharon R Grooms Steven L Wootten Forest J McDaniel
Columns, Opinion

Protecting Ohio seniors from rising healthcare costs

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment

By Senator Sherrod Brown – 

Ohio seniors’ medical costs are too high – and unless Congress acts now, they’ll face a tax hike next year on top of that.
Even with Medicare, too often our seniors face extra healthcare costs for prescription drugs, copays, and therapies. And anyone on a fixed income can tell you these costs add up quickly.
That’s why Senator Portman and I teamed up with a bipartisan group of Senators and AARP to introduce legislation to stop this tax hike from going into effect by maintaining the threshold to claim the medical expense tax deduction.
Right now, a higher tax threshold is set to take effect this upcoming tax filing season, and could result in a higher tax bill for many Ohio seniors. Our bill, the Seniors Tax Hike Prevention Act, would ensure we maintain the current tax deduction threshold for two additional years, so Ohio seniors can have peace of mind that their taxes won’t go up because of sky-high medical bills.
Last week, I talked with Susan from Zanesville, a senior who struggled to cover high medical costs after she’d been diagnosed with inflammation of the brain. While getting treatment for her diagnosis, Ms. Culbertson was also a caregiver for her mother, who suffered from Alzheimer’s and faced the accompanying sky-high medical bills.
Seniors shouldn’t be left with the impossible decision of choosing between putting gas in the car and filling needed prescriptions, or between going to the doctor and going to the grocery store.
Deducting the cost of going to the doctor and buying expensive prescription drugs is something we should all be able to agree on. This is a simple, bipartisan step we need to take, right now, to protect seniors from extra costs next year.
Sherrod Brown is a United States Senator from the state of Ohio.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved