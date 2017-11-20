Being the change November: As Mr. Seas it Protecting Ohio seniors from rising healthcare costs It’s November-have some soup and pie SHAC Boys Preview is Nov. 24 at Peebles June Hall Alice B Himes Claudia U Mitchell TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp Again, Lady Devils ousted in district finals ‘Lighting the Serpent’ event is being discontinued Voters favor incumbents at the ballot Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural Heroes in disguise Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson Helen M Hesler Jerry L Dickson Ohio’s Traditional Deer-Gun Hunting Season begins Nov. 27 WWII veteran honored in banner raising ceremony Veteran of three wars honored for volunteer work Charlotte Evans Jason A Barr Why we celebrate Manchester man killed in single-car accident Adams County Election Results – 2017 Hubert Knauff To keep or not to keep Time again for the changing of the seasons November proclaimed as Adoption Recognition and Recruitment Month Local business is seven decades old and counting Local student gets Nashville call Senior Profile: Gabe Grooms Lady Indians fall in districts Quest For The Cup complete for Dragons Meeting a true sports hero WU’s McCarty named District Player of the Year With regional run, Pennywitt completes memorable career West Union eighth grade volleyball finishes as SHAC runner-up Senior Profile: Tray Brand Greyhounds drop home finale, finish at 4-6 Lady Devils fall in district semis Devils go down in district finals Matt Seas headed back to State XC Meet Senior Profile: Charlee Louden Lady Indians ousted in sectional final Lady Devils down Minford 4-1 in district semis North Adams volleyball claims fourth consecutive sectional crown Senior Profile: Brooklyn Howlett Afterschool fun begins at NAES Wearing it pink in October Kenneth L Austin Jay E Minnich Reuben E Hershberger Bobby L Williams 18 years just isn’t long enough Emotional, historic, and victorious Taking action against addiction Utilities commission approves DP&L electric security plan What matters and what doesn’t Oh dear, is that a deer? Junior Gaffin Charlotte J Thatcher Matthew D Miller Megan R Phillips Ralph M Swearingen Linda C Ackley Robert Ralston Shelly Seaman Increased access to treatment, Improving economic opportunity keys to combating Ohio’s Opioid Crisis Seas siblings are again SHAC Cross-Country Champions Lady Hounds cruise to sectional victory Senior Profile: Alyssa Hoskins 101 and another sectional championship Lady Indians claim sectional title North Adams tops Peebles for sectional soccer crown Senior Profile: Shay Boldman 13.5 seconds, heartbreak for West Union PHS JV Volleyball completes unbeaten season On the course that Nicklaus helped design On the ballot: Meigs Township Trustees West Union Christian Church will again be collection center for Operation Christmas Child Peebles voters will choose council members in upcoming election Seven candidates seek seats on ACOVSD school board A time for transformation What will future generations say? Finding all those treasures Janet K Campbell Robert D Hill Lady Devils blank West Union 7-0 in SHAC soccer finale Vikings invade and conquer the Greyhounds Outpouring of community support for local business woman with cancer Manchester mourns teen killed in single-car crash Kylie S Lucas Sharon R Grooms
November: As Mr. Seas it

Written by Peoples Defender

By Richard Seas, ACOVSD Superintendent – 

Recently, I had an opportunity, along with several of the administrative staff of the Adams County/Ohio Valley School District, to listen to Mr. Jamie Vollmer. Mr. Vollmer, author of the book, “Schools Cannot Do It Alone”, was once a harsh critic of public education. Given Mr. Vollmer’s desire to understand public education and what public educators do to educate the students attending public schools, he has spent the last twenty years supporting public schools.
In his book, Mr. Vollmer writes, “No generation of educators in history has been asked to do what Americans now demand of their public schools. Each year the burden grows, and each day millions of teachers and administrators give everything they have to meet the challenge. Their record of achievement is remarkable. However, no matter how hard they work, or how often they are criticized, they cannot produce the results our nation needs. Not because they are arrogant, overpaid, or unionized. America’s educators cannot ‘teach all children to high levels’ because they work in a system designed to do something else. Select and sort young people for an industrial society that no longer exists.”
Mr. Vollmer makes two important discoveries. “First, we have a systems problem, not a people problem. We must change the system to get the graduates we need. Second, we cannot touch the system without touching the culture of the surrounding town; everything that goes on inside a school is tied to local attitudes, values, traditions, and beliefs.”
As Mr. Vollmer’s book relates to ACOVSD, how well does our community understand what are schools are doing, why the schools do it that way, and how we plan to change it? Given that our community understands what ACOVSD is all about, community trust and ultimately community support come to fruition. In the upcoming months, I will work closely with the ACOVSD Board of Education, administration, and staff to implement better ways to foster community understanding of our schools.
In terms of community understanding, is a student who graduates from ACOVSD “prepared for success” if they gained a skill from the CTC, completed the necessary coursework to attend college, or both? I would answer “Yes”. What if a student only graduates with a diploma having no CTC skill and not prepared for college? I would answer “No”. As noted in Mr. Vollmer’s work, we are no longer selecting young people for an industrial society that does not exist. It is imperative that our community understand this and make sure our graduates receive a diploma that is meaningful and purposeful.
As we reflect in on the upcoming holiday, Thanksgiving Day, I want to say how “thankful” I am to work for the ACOVSD. I have come to witness, understand, and appreciate the work of our school board members, administrators, teachers, bus drivers, cooks, custodial/maintenance staff, secretaries, aides, and community organizations as it relates to the education of our students. Thank you all.

