It’s November-have some soup and pie SHAC Boys Preview is Nov. 24 at Peebles June Hall Alice B Himes Claudia U Mitchell TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp Again, Lady Devils ousted in district finals ‘Lighting the Serpent’ event is being discontinued Voters favor incumbents at the ballot Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural Heroes in disguise Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson Helen M Hesler Jerry L Dickson Ohio’s Traditional Deer-Gun Hunting Season begins Nov. 27 WWII veteran honored in banner raising ceremony Veteran of three wars honored for volunteer work Charlotte Evans Jason A Barr Why we celebrate Manchester man killed in single-car accident Adams County Election Results – 2017 Hubert Knauff To keep or not to keep Time again for the changing of the seasons November proclaimed as Adoption Recognition and Recruitment Month Local business is seven decades old and counting Local student gets Nashville call Senior Profile: Gabe Grooms Lady Indians fall in districts Quest For The Cup complete for Dragons Meeting a true sports hero WU’s McCarty named District Player of the Year With regional run, Pennywitt completes memorable career West Union eighth grade volleyball finishes as SHAC runner-up Senior Profile: Tray Brand Greyhounds drop home finale, finish at 4-6 Lady Devils fall in district semis Devils go down in district finals Matt Seas headed back to State XC Meet Senior Profile: Charlee Louden Lady Indians ousted in sectional final Lady Devils down Minford 4-1 in district semis North Adams volleyball claims fourth consecutive sectional crown Senior Profile: Brooklyn Howlett Afterschool fun begins at NAES Wearing it pink in October Kenneth L Austin Jay E Minnich Reuben E Hershberger Bobby L Williams 18 years just isn’t long enough Emotional, historic, and victorious Taking action against addiction Utilities commission approves DP&L electric security plan What matters and what doesn’t Oh dear, is that a deer? Junior Gaffin Charlotte J Thatcher Matthew D Miller Megan R Phillips Ralph M Swearingen Linda C Ackley Robert Ralston Shelly Seaman Increased access to treatment, Improving economic opportunity keys to combating Ohio’s Opioid Crisis Seas siblings are again SHAC Cross-Country Champions Lady Hounds cruise to sectional victory Senior Profile: Alyssa Hoskins 101 and another sectional championship Lady Indians claim sectional title North Adams tops Peebles for sectional soccer crown Senior Profile: Shay Boldman 13.5 seconds, heartbreak for West Union PHS JV Volleyball completes unbeaten season On the course that Nicklaus helped design On the ballot: Meigs Township Trustees West Union Christian Church will again be collection center for Operation Christmas Child Peebles voters will choose council members in upcoming election Seven candidates seek seats on ACOVSD school board A time for transformation What will future generations say? Finding all those treasures Janet K Campbell Robert D Hill Lady Devils blank West Union 7-0 in SHAC soccer finale Vikings invade and conquer the Greyhounds Outpouring of community support for local business woman with cancer Manchester mourns teen killed in single-car crash Kylie S Lucas Sharon R Grooms Steven L Wootten Forest J McDaniel Ralph O Grooms
Columns, Opinion

It’s November-have some soup and pie

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment

By Rick Houser – 

I think for as long as we have been around we have always been so very busy getting our business done that we sometimes don’t take the time to give family a thought. These days most married couples hit the floor early in the morning, rush to work, and drop the kids off at school or the baby sitter. In the evening a reverse route is taken and the kids are retrieved and then it’s home to fix supper or clean up and then do the necessary chores such as laundry and the dishes, before finally sitting down for the evening.
When I was a boy growing up in the 50’s and 60’s, life on our farm was a routine that kept us all on the move. It was different duties then but a similar “stay on the run” pace as we live today. It is safe to say that anyone who just looks around can see there is always something needing to be done. In my time on the farm, we were either preparing to plant crops, cultivate the crops, or harvest what had kept your attention most of the year. Staying busy was the status quo then just as it is now.
Once the fields became empty of the harvest, the mood would change on the farm. On our farm and with us being tobacco farmers, we almost always ended the year being inside the stripping room removing the leaves from the tobacco stalks, tying the leaves into what we called hands, with the base of the stem in your hand and when your hand became snug with the stems you tied the base end with the longest leaf you could find and draped it over a tobacco stick. We continued to stay busy but we were more confined in where we worked. Although very dusty, the stripping room had heat in it and working in shirt sleeves was a necessity.
Once we moved the farming operation indoors, the thoughts of family and the sudden realization that fall wasn’t only almost gone but so was the calendar year crept into our minds.. There is something about this time of year and the change in the weather that changes each of us. I could see a change in the meals we were getting. From fresh vegetables to vegetable soup. Corn bread and soup beans. Mom referred to these types of meals as “stick to your ribs” meals for cold weather.
It seemed that after Halloween passed and we were moving towards Thanksgiving our moods began to change. Since we were working in confined quarters, we talked more about the summer that was behind us and now only a memory, to the beginnings of the holidays coming straight at us. Along the way it seemed like Mom made more pumpkin pies and we would buy a gallon of apple cider from the nearby apple orchard so we could have cider with the pie. Mom also would buy a gallon of sorghum molasses of which I would place an ample amount on top of a slice of that pie.
As I said the meals changed but definitely not for the worst, they were just different. During this transition time, Mom, Aunt Margaret, and Grandma began the plans for Thanksgiving. With the labor slowing and the meal changes, the talk of the holidays approaching brought a cheerful spirit into our stripping room. Just talking about the good time to come perked up our spirits and gave us reason to enjoy that time of year.
For me even the nights changed. Instead of going up to Felicity and playing some pool and driving the miracle mile, I looked forward to the basketball games. A game in those days would assure that almost the entire community would be present, therefore it was officially a social event. It seemed that the games helped in adding a different feel to the time of the year that it was. As exciting as driving back and forth from one end of Felicity to the other was, a ball game did triumph in popularity on.
I know that the mixture of events, foods, and conversations changed in November. I can’t point to just one thing that caused the change, but just as sure as whipped cream on pumpkin pie tasted delicious, so does the feel for the time of year changing. I am not too sure how the younger generation of today sees it but I see more of them eating chili and vegetable soup, and talking with family about the upcoming Turkey Day event. Children in school today, just like when I was in school, begin getting revving up for being out of school for Thanksgiving weekend.
The truth is that no matter how hard I try to downplay how November gets me looking ahead, I am still looking and listening to whatever plans that might be coming my way. I guess for the time being I will have to buy some apple cider, go find some pumpkin pie to help me enjoy this time of the year more. (At least that is my excuse for eating rich food.)
One factor hasn’t changed for me and that is cold weather. I love the season but not the conditions. By the way when this season approached and the foods became a little more “stick to your ribs”, we were stripping tobacco and standing still for the most part, so not only did that food stick to our ribs but it also seemed to stick to our waistlines. That was certainly one way to show we had begun slowing down for winter.
Family, food, and friends. Whether it was when I farmed or these days where the world is such a rush, those three things are still held dear to each of us. Accept that it’s November and have some soup and pie.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If you want he may be able to speak to you group, He may be reached at houser734@yahoo.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved