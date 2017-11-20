Being the change November: As Mr. Seas it Protecting Ohio seniors from rising healthcare costs It’s November-have some soup and pie SHAC Boys Preview is Nov. 24 at Peebles June Hall Alice B Himes Claudia U Mitchell TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp Again, Lady Devils ousted in district finals ‘Lighting the Serpent’ event is being discontinued Voters favor incumbents at the ballot Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural Heroes in disguise Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson Helen M Hesler Jerry L Dickson Ohio’s Traditional Deer-Gun Hunting Season begins Nov. 27 WWII veteran honored in banner raising ceremony Veteran of three wars honored for volunteer work Charlotte Evans Jason A Barr Why we celebrate Manchester man killed in single-car accident Adams County Election Results – 2017 Hubert Knauff To keep or not to keep Time again for the changing of the seasons November proclaimed as Adoption Recognition and Recruitment Month Local business is seven decades old and counting Local student gets Nashville call Senior Profile: Gabe Grooms Lady Indians fall in districts Quest For The Cup complete for Dragons Meeting a true sports hero WU’s McCarty named District Player of the Year With regional run, Pennywitt completes memorable career West Union eighth grade volleyball finishes as SHAC runner-up Senior Profile: Tray Brand Greyhounds drop home finale, finish at 4-6 Lady Devils fall in district semis Devils go down in district finals Matt Seas headed back to State XC Meet Senior Profile: Charlee Louden Lady Indians ousted in sectional final Lady Devils down Minford 4-1 in district semis North Adams volleyball claims fourth consecutive sectional crown Senior Profile: Brooklyn Howlett Afterschool fun begins at NAES Wearing it pink in October Kenneth L Austin Jay E Minnich Reuben E Hershberger Bobby L Williams 18 years just isn’t long enough Emotional, historic, and victorious Taking action against addiction Utilities commission approves DP&L electric security plan What matters and what doesn’t Oh dear, is that a deer? Junior Gaffin Charlotte J Thatcher Matthew D Miller Megan R Phillips Ralph M Swearingen Linda C Ackley Robert Ralston Shelly Seaman Increased access to treatment, Improving economic opportunity keys to combating Ohio’s Opioid Crisis Seas siblings are again SHAC Cross-Country Champions Lady Hounds cruise to sectional victory Senior Profile: Alyssa Hoskins 101 and another sectional championship Lady Indians claim sectional title North Adams tops Peebles for sectional soccer crown Senior Profile: Shay Boldman 13.5 seconds, heartbreak for West Union PHS JV Volleyball completes unbeaten season On the course that Nicklaus helped design On the ballot: Meigs Township Trustees West Union Christian Church will again be collection center for Operation Christmas Child Peebles voters will choose council members in upcoming election Seven candidates seek seats on ACOVSD school board A time for transformation What will future generations say? Finding all those treasures Janet K Campbell Robert D Hill Lady Devils blank West Union 7-0 in SHAC soccer finale Vikings invade and conquer the Greyhounds Outpouring of community support for local business woman with cancer Manchester mourns teen killed in single-car crash Kylie S Lucas Sharon R Grooms
By Denae Jones – 

“I can’t help it.” It’s one of the most over-used and irritating excuses people say. There are some things in life that we honestly can’t help. We can’t help if we get sick, or how tall we are, or what family we are born into. But most things in life, we actually can help. Like when the kids look at me and say, “I ate the whole bag of Halloween candy. I just couldn’t help it!” Yes you can. You just don’t eat it all. Or when the lady next to me at the store said, “It’s so hard to get out of my pajamas on a rainy day, so I just went to the store like this instead of getting dressed. I just can’t help it!” Um, I would have to disagree. If you are able-bodied enough to walk around the store, you definitely can help it. Girlfriend needed to put on some clothes.
Sometimes we use it as an excuse we give to others, but how often do we use that same excuse to justify things to ourselves? We are exhausted all day because ‘we just couldn’t help’ staying up late to binge watch our favorite Netflix series. Or, we had to get that third helping of our favorite food because it’s so good, and we ‘just can’t help’ but eat more. Can we really not help it? Or do we simply choose not to? And, along the same lines, when we see someone in need, do we help? Or choose not to?
There are always people in our communities that need help, but this time of year is especially difficult for many. The pressure of providing a meal or giving a gift can be stressful. It’s the time of year when everyone asks for ‘just a $10 gift’. (Please give it a lot of thought before you ask a group to do this.) If it was just that one, it would probably be fine, but that’s usually not the case. There are always multiple secret Santas, gift exchanges at school, contributing money to get something for the teacher or the boss, mitten trees in town, family gifts, church dinners, exchanges at holiday parties, bringing a side dish here and there, and so forth. It’s all good stuff, but the thing is that a bunch of $10 gifts add up to a lot of money, and when you are in a situation where you can’t participate, it can be embarrassing.
There was one year in particular when they may as well have asked me for a million dollars because on top of bills, groceries, and with Santa coming to town, I just didn’t have another $10 to spare. We made as many gifts as we could, and ate grilled cheese or egg sandwiches every single day. I got my very favorite Christmas gift that year. My daughter Julia got a box out of the barn and cut out one side. She measured and cut it into a picture frame, and tore old magnets off of something else to glue on the back. It was to frame our family picture on the side of the refrigerator. I cherish it. And I will never (ever) forget the kindness shown to me by a few who very discreetly and lovingly slipped a few bills or a Kroger’s gift certificate into their holiday card to us. When I think back to that difficult year and how much their kindness helped me, I get both tearful and excited to be able to do the same for other people each year since.
It’s my hope that the next time we use the phrase ‘I can’t help it,’ that we will be referring to positive things. We can’t help but give a smile. We can’t help but see past a difficult situation and see people for who they are. We can’t help but recognize when we can be used to meet a need. The folks in our Florida office have made a tradition of getting volunteers to contribute groceries so they can present a family with all they will need for the holidays. My friend Amanda got it right, when she said they were ‘being the change.’ They saw a need and did something about it. I love it.
Maybe there are some things we can’t help, but there are a lot of things that we can. We can help how we treat other people. We can help what kind of attitude we have. We can help preserve someone’s dignity. We can help what we say. We can help how we make other people feel. We can be purposeful about being the change.
So what can we do to be the change today? This week? This holiday season? This coming year? Let’s not just make plans. Let’s put it into action.
Have a blessed Thanksgiving season, friends!

