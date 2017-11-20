Adams County schools celebrate Veterans Day Being the change November: As Mr. Seas it Protecting Ohio seniors from rising healthcare costs It’s November-have some soup and pie SHAC Boys Preview is Nov. 24 at Peebles June Hall Alice B Himes Claudia U Mitchell TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp Again, Lady Devils ousted in district finals ‘Lighting the Serpent’ event is being discontinued Voters favor incumbents at the ballot Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural Heroes in disguise Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson Helen M Hesler Jerry L Dickson Ohio’s Traditional Deer-Gun Hunting Season begins Nov. 27 WWII veteran honored in banner raising ceremony Veteran of three wars honored for volunteer work Charlotte Evans Jason A Barr Why we celebrate Manchester man killed in single-car accident Adams County Election Results – 2017 Hubert Knauff To keep or not to keep Time again for the changing of the seasons November proclaimed as Adoption Recognition and Recruitment Month Local business is seven decades old and counting Local student gets Nashville call Senior Profile: Gabe Grooms Lady Indians fall in districts Quest For The Cup complete for Dragons Meeting a true sports hero WU’s McCarty named District Player of the Year With regional run, Pennywitt completes memorable career West Union eighth grade volleyball finishes as SHAC runner-up Senior Profile: Tray Brand Greyhounds drop home finale, finish at 4-6 Lady Devils fall in district semis Devils go down in district finals Matt Seas headed back to State XC Meet Senior Profile: Charlee Louden Lady Indians ousted in sectional final Lady Devils down Minford 4-1 in district semis North Adams volleyball claims fourth consecutive sectional crown Senior Profile: Brooklyn Howlett Afterschool fun begins at NAES Wearing it pink in October Kenneth L Austin Jay E Minnich Reuben E Hershberger Bobby L Williams 18 years just isn’t long enough Emotional, historic, and victorious Taking action against addiction Utilities commission approves DP&L electric security plan What matters and what doesn’t Oh dear, is that a deer? Junior Gaffin Charlotte J Thatcher Matthew D Miller Megan R Phillips Ralph M Swearingen Linda C Ackley Robert Ralston Shelly Seaman Increased access to treatment, Improving economic opportunity keys to combating Ohio’s Opioid Crisis Seas siblings are again SHAC Cross-Country Champions Lady Hounds cruise to sectional victory Senior Profile: Alyssa Hoskins 101 and another sectional championship Lady Indians claim sectional title North Adams tops Peebles for sectional soccer crown Senior Profile: Shay Boldman 13.5 seconds, heartbreak for West Union PHS JV Volleyball completes unbeaten season On the course that Nicklaus helped design On the ballot: Meigs Township Trustees West Union Christian Church will again be collection center for Operation Christmas Child Peebles voters will choose council members in upcoming election Seven candidates seek seats on ACOVSD school board A time for transformation What will future generations say? Finding all those treasures Janet K Campbell Robert D Hill Lady Devils blank West Union 7-0 in SHAC soccer finale Vikings invade and conquer the Greyhounds Outpouring of community support for local business woman with cancer Manchester mourns teen killed in single-car crash Kylie S Lucas
Adams County schools celebrate Veterans Day

Teachers, students, and speakers honor local vets – 

Story and photos by Patricia Beech and Mark Carpenter – 

Staff and students from all the county school districts last week celebrated Veterans Day, honoring those who have served and are currently serving in the Armed Forces, with programs at the high schools and elementary schools, as well as the Adams County Christian School.
The programs featured assemblies, the presentation of the flags, a variety of speakers, and patriotic musical selections, and other activities designed to honor those who have served.
Attending veterans, representing all the branches of military service, were individually recognized during the programs for their contributions and sacrifices.
At Manchester, the ceremonies opened with the MHS band playing a stirring tribute to honor those who have fallen, followed by the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance led by a trio of elementary students.
The featured speaker at Manchester was MLSD Superintendent Brian Rau, himself a Navy veteran. A number of Rau’s family members who had also served were in attendance, a family with a strong military tradition. Rau spoke to the students and staff assembled about “real heroes” and as an example told the sometimes graphic World War II stories of his grandfather Eugene Rau, who lived to be 101 years old.
A number of the elementary schools in the county continued a tradition of the “Veterans Parade” in their buildings-where the students line the hallways and greet the veterans marching through with smiles, handshakes, and high-fives.
West Union High School Social Studies teacher Megan McCarty, who spearheaded the event at WUHS, said planning for the program began in September.
“We’ve been doing it long enough that most of the staff know what is expected of them,” she says. ”We all pull together and help each other out to make it happen.”
McCarty says the celebrations serve a two-fold purpose.
“By honoring our veterans we teach our students that it’s not just another day off school,” she says. “We want them to understand the meaning behind the day, and to learn to value and respect past and current military members.”
The schools’ bands and choirs performed several patriotic melodies, while students read poems and essays honoring those in military service past and present.
Steve Appelman, principal at Peebles High School, says he believes the programs are a valuable tool for teaching students about the importance of remembering the sacrifices that have been made to ensure our freedom.
“Sometimes in our society, we fail to recognize the contributions of those who came before us, and it’s so important to remember – especially our veterans – we can’t even imagine what they’ve gone through and what they’ve done so that we can pursue the lives we want to lead,” Appelman says. “We’re trying to provide an education for our kids, and this is part of it – showing them what these men and women have done and honoring what they’ve done – when they see that it has a lot more meaning for them.”

