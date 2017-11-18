Alice B Himes Claudia U Mitchell TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp Again, Lady Devils ousted in district finals ‘Lighting the Serpent’ event is being discontinued Voters favor incumbents at the ballot Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural Heroes in disguise Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson Helen M Hesler Jerry L Dickson Ohio’s Traditional Deer-Gun Hunting Season begins Nov. 27 WWII veteran honored in banner raising ceremony Veteran of three wars honored for volunteer work Charlotte Evans Jason A Barr Why we celebrate Manchester man killed in single-car accident Adams County Election Results – 2017 Hubert Knauff To keep or not to keep Time again for the changing of the seasons November proclaimed as Adoption Recognition and Recruitment Month Local business is seven decades old and counting Local student gets Nashville call Senior Profile: Gabe Grooms Lady Indians fall in districts Quest For The Cup complete for Dragons Meeting a true sports hero WU’s McCarty named District Player of the Year With regional run, Pennywitt completes memorable career West Union eighth grade volleyball finishes as SHAC runner-up Senior Profile: Tray Brand Greyhounds drop home finale, finish at 4-6 Lady Devils fall in district semis Devils go down in district finals Matt Seas headed back to State XC Meet Senior Profile: Charlee Louden Lady Indians ousted in sectional final Lady Devils down Minford 4-1 in district semis North Adams volleyball claims fourth consecutive sectional crown Senior Profile: Brooklyn Howlett Afterschool fun begins at NAES Wearing it pink in October Kenneth L Austin Jay E Minnich Reuben E Hershberger Bobby L Williams 18 years just isn’t long enough Emotional, historic, and victorious Taking action against addiction Utilities commission approves DP&L electric security plan What matters and what doesn’t Oh dear, is that a deer? Junior Gaffin Charlotte J Thatcher Matthew D Miller Megan R Phillips Ralph M Swearingen Linda C Ackley Robert Ralston Shelly Seaman Increased access to treatment, Improving economic opportunity keys to combating Ohio’s Opioid Crisis Seas siblings are again SHAC Cross-Country Champions Lady Hounds cruise to sectional victory Senior Profile: Alyssa Hoskins 101 and another sectional championship Lady Indians claim sectional title North Adams tops Peebles for sectional soccer crown Senior Profile: Shay Boldman 13.5 seconds, heartbreak for West Union PHS JV Volleyball completes unbeaten season On the course that Nicklaus helped design On the ballot: Meigs Township Trustees West Union Christian Church will again be collection center for Operation Christmas Child Peebles voters will choose council members in upcoming election Seven candidates seek seats on ACOVSD school board A time for transformation What will future generations say? Finding all those treasures Janet K Campbell Robert D Hill Lady Devils blank West Union 7-0 in SHAC soccer finale Vikings invade and conquer the Greyhounds Outpouring of community support for local business woman with cancer Manchester mourns teen killed in single-car crash Kylie S Lucas Sharon R Grooms Steven L Wootten Forest J McDaniel Ralph O Grooms Adams County teenager dies in auto accident Charles N Vance Wesley M Baldwin
Alice B Himes

Alice B. Himes, 90, formerly of Manchester, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 17, 2017 at the Ohio Valley Manor. She was born June 9, 1927 to the late John H. and Dovie M. (Bradford) Palmer of Manchester, Ohio. Alice married her late husband, Clarence Himes and together they shared many years of marriage. She was a factory worker and enjoyed working on the farm. Alice was also a member of the Oak Grove Community Church. In her spare time, she loved to cook. Alice also loved cattle and her cats and dogs. She moved to the Ohio Valley Manor in February of 2009.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband; her young son, Donald Eugene Himes; and her five brothers, Homer Clifford Palmer, Albert Palmer, Ira E. Palmer-Buck, Elmer Bud Palmer, and Leroy Palmer, Sr. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Gary Palmer, Andrew D. Palmer, Danny Palmer, Betty Jo, Polly, Shawn Palmer, Leroy Palmer, Jr., Sabrina “Sissy” Palmer, Dorothy Palmer, and Mary Alice Kreminn; and many great nieces and nephews.

Funeral service for Alice will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Rev. Dale Little will be officiating. Burial will take place at Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Monday, November 20.  www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com

