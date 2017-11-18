Alice B. Himes, 90, formerly of Manchester, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 17, 2017 at the Ohio Valley Manor. She was born June 9, 1927 to the late John H. and Dovie M. (Bradford) Palmer of Manchester, Ohio. Alice married her late husband, Clarence Himes and together they shared many years of marriage. She was a factory worker and enjoyed working on the farm. Alice was also a member of the Oak Grove Community Church. In her spare time, she loved to cook. Alice also loved cattle and her cats and dogs. She moved to the Ohio Valley Manor in February of 2009.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband; her young son, Donald Eugene Himes; and her five brothers, Homer Clifford Palmer, Albert Palmer, Ira E. Palmer-Buck, Elmer Bud Palmer, and Leroy Palmer, Sr. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Gary Palmer, Andrew D. Palmer, Danny Palmer, Betty Jo, Polly, Shawn Palmer, Leroy Palmer, Jr., Sabrina “Sissy” Palmer, Dorothy Palmer, and Mary Alice Kreminn; and many great nieces and nephews.

Funeral service for Alice will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Rev. Dale Little will be officiating. Burial will take place at Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Monday, November 20. www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com