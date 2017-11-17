TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 41 restrictions set for Saturday

Temporary, single-lane restrictions will be in place on State Route 41 in Adams County this Saturday, November 18, for a training exercise by the Peebles Fire Department.

From approximately 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., crews from the local fire department will conduct a controlled burn of a structure that is located just north of S.R. 32 and C.R. 41 (Measley Ridge Road), near the southern corporation limit of Peebles.

Throughout the day, S.R. 41 will be reduced to one lane, and the route may be subject to possible short-term intermittent periods of closure. Although traffic will be maintained in one lane by fire department personnel, motorists are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid delay and possible smoke.