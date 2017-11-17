Claudia U Mitchell

Claudia Urania Mitchell, 90 years, of Peebles, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 17, 2017, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center. Urania was born on Turkey Creek, in Peebles, Ohio, on May 22, 1927. She was the daughter of the late John McFarland and Freda Johnson McFarland. Urania worked as a homemaker, as well as being the co-owner of Mitchell Insurance Agency for over forty years, and she attended the Peebles Church of God.

In addition to her parents, Urania was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Mitchell, and two brothers, Paul McFarland and Charles McFarland, as well as one sister, Audrey McFarland Lykins. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Billy Mitchell, and her son-in-law, Robert Hill. Urania is survived by her husband of 71 years, William Leslie “Les” Mitchell, whom she married on March 22, 1946; a son, Wayne (Julie) Mitchell, of Peebles; and two daughters, Vickie Penn, of Peebles, and Jennie Hill, of Otway. Urania will be missed by her eight grandchildren, as well as her seventeen great-grandchildren and two great, great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, November 21, 2017, at the Peebles Church of God, with Harold Keaton officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Peebles. Family and friends may pay their respects from 6:00 until 8:00 Monday evening, November 20, at the Peebles Church of God. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Peebles Church of God, 6346 Steam Furnace Road, Peebles, Ohio 45660. To sign our online guestbook, please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneral homes.com