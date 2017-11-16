Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Nicholas Fish
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Scott and Tammy Fish
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Golf
FAVORITE SPORT:
Golf
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
All the players you meet
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Long bus trips to matches
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going to the state
tournament two years in a row
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Kanye West
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
United Kingdom
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Big Lebowski”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Game of Thrones,
The Office
FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
Science
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing video games
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Silver Spring House
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Elon Musk
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to the University of
Cincinnati to study
Electrical Engineering