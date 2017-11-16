Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Nicholas Fish

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Scott and Tammy Fish

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Golf

FAVORITE SPORT:

Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

All the players you meet

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Long bus trips to matches

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Going to the state

tournament two years in a row

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Kanye West

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

United Kingdom

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Big Lebowski”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Game of Thrones,

The Office

FAVORITE SCHOOL

SUBJECT:

Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing video games

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Silver Spring House

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Elon Musk

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to the University of

Cincinnati to study

Electrical Engineering