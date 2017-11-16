Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Lakyn Hupp
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Jason and Lori Hupp
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Basketball, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Bonding with
my teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Two-a-day practices
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Breaking two records and making Second Team All-State in Soccer
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Everything is my jam!
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Disney! Disney! Disney!
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Will and Grace, Fresh Prince of Bel Air
FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
Science
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Eating and playing ball
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Cheeseburger In Paradise
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Avery Harper because I want to know what it’s like to be six-foot tall
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college and get my doctorate in Physical
Therapy
One comment:
Great Senior Year! U r making some great memories for ur fans n family! Thanks Lakyn Hupp! We love u and are so very proud of ur efforts:)