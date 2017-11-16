Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Lakyn Hupp

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Jason and Lori Hupp

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Soccer, Basketball, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Bonding with

my teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Two-a-day practices

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Breaking two records and making Second Team All-State in Soccer

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Everything is my jam!

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Disney! Disney! Disney!

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Will and Grace, Fresh Prince of Bel Air

FAVORITE SCHOOL

SUBJECT:

Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Eating and playing ball

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Cheeseburger In Paradise

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Avery Harper because I want to know what it’s like to be six-foot tall

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college and get my doctorate in Physical

Therapy