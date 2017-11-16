Jewell Foster Senior Profile: Nicholas Fish SHAC Girls Preview set for Nov. 17 Senior Profile: Lakyn Hupp Again, Lady Devils ousted in district finals ‘Lighting the Serpent’ event is being discontinued Voters favor incumbents at the ballot Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural Heroes in disguise Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson Helen M Hesler Jerry L Dickson Ohio’s Traditional Deer-Gun Hunting Season begins Nov. 27 WWII veteran honored in banner raising ceremony Veteran of three wars honored for volunteer work Charlotte Evans Jason A Barr Why we celebrate Manchester man killed in single-car accident Adams County Election Results – 2017 Hubert Knauff To keep or not to keep Time again for the changing of the seasons November proclaimed as Adoption Recognition and Recruitment Month Local business is seven decades old and counting Local student gets Nashville call Senior Profile: Gabe Grooms Lady Indians fall in districts Quest For The Cup complete for Dragons Meeting a true sports hero WU’s McCarty named District Player of the Year With regional run, Pennywitt completes memorable career West Union eighth grade volleyball finishes as SHAC runner-up Senior Profile: Tray Brand Greyhounds drop home finale, finish at 4-6 Lady Devils fall in district semis Devils go down in district finals Matt Seas headed back to State XC Meet Senior Profile: Charlee Louden Lady Indians ousted in sectional final Lady Devils down Minford 4-1 in district semis North Adams volleyball claims fourth consecutive sectional crown Senior Profile: Brooklyn Howlett Afterschool fun begins at NAES Wearing it pink in October Kenneth L Austin Jay E Minnich Reuben E Hershberger Bobby L Williams 18 years just isn’t long enough Emotional, historic, and victorious Taking action against addiction Utilities commission approves DP&L electric security plan What matters and what doesn’t Oh dear, is that a deer? Junior Gaffin Charlotte J Thatcher Matthew D Miller Megan R Phillips Ralph M Swearingen Linda C Ackley Robert Ralston Shelly Seaman Increased access to treatment, Improving economic opportunity keys to combating Ohio’s Opioid Crisis Seas siblings are again SHAC Cross-Country Champions Lady Hounds cruise to sectional victory Senior Profile: Alyssa Hoskins 101 and another sectional championship Lady Indians claim sectional title North Adams tops Peebles for sectional soccer crown Senior Profile: Shay Boldman 13.5 seconds, heartbreak for West Union PHS JV Volleyball completes unbeaten season On the course that Nicklaus helped design On the ballot: Meigs Township Trustees West Union Christian Church will again be collection center for Operation Christmas Child Peebles voters will choose council members in upcoming election Seven candidates seek seats on ACOVSD school board A time for transformation What will future generations say? Finding all those treasures Janet K Campbell Robert D Hill Lady Devils blank West Union 7-0 in SHAC soccer finale Vikings invade and conquer the Greyhounds Outpouring of community support for local business woman with cancer Manchester mourns teen killed in single-car crash Kylie S Lucas Sharon R Grooms Steven L Wootten Forest J McDaniel Ralph O Grooms Adams County teenager dies in auto accident Charles N Vance Wesley M Baldwin James Kennedy Tom A Mihalovich Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action
Jewell Foster

Jewell Foster, 95, formerly of Manchester, Ohio died Tuesday, November 14, 2017. She was born on July 7, 1922 in Fleming County, Kentucky to the late Claude and Bertha (Saunders) Humphries. She was a member of the Manchester 1st Presbyterian Church and the Cherry Fork 1st Presbyterian Church. She was a former employee of the Bank of Manchester and retired from the 1st State Bank.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Paul Foster on July 12, 2006 and her 2 sisters, Mildred Howland and Evelyn Laurie. She is survived by her son Alan (Peggy) Foster of Winchester, OH, her 3 grandchildren: Bertram (Elizabeth Lynch) Foster of Santa Monica, CA, Lauren Foster of Covington, KY, and Ellen Anne Foster of Cincinnati, OH, her beloved niece: Molly Bostic of Cincinnati, OH, and nephew Jerry (Carolyn) Laurie of Aberdeen, OH.

A Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 18 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery. Pastor Norine Behm will be officiating. Visitation will be Friday at 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to either the Cherry Fork 1st Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 107, Cherry Fork, OH 45618 or the Manchester Public Library, 401 Pike Street, Manchester, OH 45144.

