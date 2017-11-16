Jewell Foster, 95, formerly of Manchester, Ohio died Tuesday, November 14, 2017. She was born on July 7, 1922 in Fleming County, Kentucky to the late Claude and Bertha (Saunders) Humphries. She was a member of the Manchester 1st Presbyterian Church and the Cherry Fork 1st Presbyterian Church. She was a former employee of the Bank of Manchester and retired from the 1st State Bank.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Paul Foster on July 12, 2006 and her 2 sisters, Mildred Howland and Evelyn Laurie. She is survived by her son Alan (Peggy) Foster of Winchester, OH, her 3 grandchildren: Bertram (Elizabeth Lynch) Foster of Santa Monica, CA, Lauren Foster of Covington, KY, and Ellen Anne Foster of Cincinnati, OH, her beloved niece: Molly Bostic of Cincinnati, OH, and nephew Jerry (Carolyn) Laurie of Aberdeen, OH.

A Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 18 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery. Pastor Norine Behm will be officiating. Visitation will be Friday at 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to either the Cherry Fork 1st Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 107, Cherry Fork, OH 45618 or the Manchester Public Library, 401 Pike Street, Manchester, OH 45144.

