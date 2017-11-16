Heroes in disguise Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson Helen M Hesler Jerry L Dickson Ohio’s Traditional Deer-Gun Hunting Season begins Nov. 27 WWII veteran honored in banner raising ceremony Veteran of three wars honored for volunteer work Charlotte Evans Jason A Barr Why we celebrate Manchester man killed in single-car accident Adams County Election Results – 2017 Hubert Knauff To keep or not to keep Time again for the changing of the seasons November proclaimed as Adoption Recognition and Recruitment Month Local business is seven decades old and counting Local student gets Nashville call Senior Profile: Gabe Grooms Lady Indians fall in districts Quest For The Cup complete for Dragons Meeting a true sports hero WU’s McCarty named District Player of the Year With regional run, Pennywitt completes memorable career West Union eighth grade volleyball finishes as SHAC runner-up Senior Profile: Tray Brand Greyhounds drop home finale, finish at 4-6 Lady Devils fall in district semis Devils go down in district finals Matt Seas headed back to State XC Meet Senior Profile: Charlee Louden Lady Indians ousted in sectional final Lady Devils down Minford 4-1 in district semis North Adams volleyball claims fourth consecutive sectional crown Senior Profile: Brooklyn Howlett Afterschool fun begins at NAES Wearing it pink in October Kenneth L Austin Jay E Minnich Reuben E Hershberger Bobby L Williams 18 years just isn’t long enough Emotional, historic, and victorious Taking action against addiction Utilities commission approves DP&L electric security plan What matters and what doesn’t Oh dear, is that a deer? Junior Gaffin Charlotte J Thatcher Matthew D Miller Megan R Phillips Ralph M Swearingen Linda C Ackley Robert Ralston Shelly Seaman Increased access to treatment, Improving economic opportunity keys to combating Ohio’s Opioid Crisis Seas siblings are again SHAC Cross-Country Champions Lady Hounds cruise to sectional victory Senior Profile: Alyssa Hoskins 101 and another sectional championship Lady Indians claim sectional title North Adams tops Peebles for sectional soccer crown Senior Profile: Shay Boldman 13.5 seconds, heartbreak for West Union PHS JV Volleyball completes unbeaten season On the course that Nicklaus helped design On the ballot: Meigs Township Trustees West Union Christian Church will again be collection center for Operation Christmas Child Peebles voters will choose council members in upcoming election Seven candidates seek seats on ACOVSD school board A time for transformation What will future generations say? Finding all those treasures Janet K Campbell Robert D Hill Lady Devils blank West Union 7-0 in SHAC soccer finale Vikings invade and conquer the Greyhounds Outpouring of community support for local business woman with cancer Manchester mourns teen killed in single-car crash Kylie S Lucas Sharon R Grooms Steven L Wootten Forest J McDaniel Ralph O Grooms Adams County teenager dies in auto accident Charles N Vance Wesley M Baldwin James Kennedy Tom A Mihalovich Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action Senior Profile: Bryant Lung Lady Hounds pull off thrilling Senior Night win Volleyball milestones continue to pile up at North Adams Banner season for Lady Indians soccer SHAC holds Junior High Volleyball Tournament Tournament match ups set for volleyball and soccer Senior Profile: Morgan Edmisten Hounds dominate, improve to 3-4
Heroes in disguise

By Denae Jones – 

My kids have spent most of their growing up years playing in the woods. When I would go on walks with them, my oldest son Benjamin would always walk in front of me, carrying a long stick. His self-proclaimed job was to get all of the spider webs out of the way so I didn’t walk into them, and bend back any sticker bushes so I didn’t get scratched. He would tell me when there was a tree root sticking out, or a slippery rock in the creek, or a hole that I could trip into. My youngest son Joshua would always be dressed in a super hero costume, and would hold my hand to make sure I didn’t fall. (And to beat up any bad guys.) Even at the ages of four and eight years old, my boys knew the importance of watching out for each other. They had my back. We all have heroes of different shapes and sizes over the course of our lives. In that moment, they were mine.
Every school kid has the assignment somewhere along the line to write about their hero. Most will pick a modern day celebrity or ball player. Some will choose a person in history whose actions changed the world. However, I would challenge anyone to bring it in a little closer. We walk among heroes every day. I had lunch not long ago with a gentleman who fought in Pearl Harbor. He has lived in our town most all of his life and I never knew his story until I took time to listen to it. Some friends of mine have fostered countless numbers of children over the years. Most were babies who came to them drug addicted, broken, and sick, but left their home loved, whole, and healed. There are so many local volunteers who give their time and talent to help in soup kitchens, free stores, and after school programs. Many have quit their jobs to act as nurse, family and friend to a loved one who is in the last stretch of their journey.
There are so many awesome teachers who nurture the child who is never noticed by others. Pastors and friends who show up in our darkest hours. Those people are true heroes.
Sometimes a hero doesn’t have to be a person who will do great things in the eyes of the world. Sometimes a hero is someone who has done mighty deeds to change just one life. Lisa Bevere told a story of her son, who came to her one day for advice. He said something was telling him to go up to a girl at school and talk to her. He had never spoken to her before, so he didn’t want her to think he was flirting or anything like that. Lisa told him to just walk up and say something kind. So the next day, he did. The girl cried. She said she had asked God that morning to put just one person in her path that would at least notice she was there. Just one person to talk to her. Just one person that would lift her up instead of making her feel broken.
Just one person to let her know she was meant to be here. If that didn’t happen, she would take her life that night. She cried because he had saved her with his kindness. Lisa’s son may not have been a hero to the world, but he changed the world for that girl.
Here’s the thing about heroes. Most don’t realize they are heroes at the time. They are simply doing what needs to be done. I’ve had many heroes over the years. None were celebrities. None were world-famous. All changed my life. My family. My mentors. My friends. Even my children. Each are heroes in disguise. Sometimes we just need to know that someone has our back.
Just one moment of your time. Just one smile. Just one kind word. Just one conversation. Just one phone call. Just one simple act of kindness can be all it takes to change a life. And when one life is changed for the better, it breathes new life into our broken world. So today, I challenge you to give it some thought. Who has changed your life? And more importantly, who’s life can you change? Have their back. Be the one who makes the difference.
Have a blessed week, friends!
