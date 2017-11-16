Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson Helen M Hesler Jerry L Dickson Ohio’s Traditional Deer-Gun Hunting Season begins Nov. 27 WWII veteran honored in banner raising ceremony Veteran of three wars honored for volunteer work Charlotte Evans Jason A Barr Why we celebrate Manchester man killed in single-car accident Adams County Election Results – 2017 Hubert Knauff To keep or not to keep Time again for the changing of the seasons November proclaimed as Adoption Recognition and Recruitment Month Local business is seven decades old and counting Local student gets Nashville call Senior Profile: Gabe Grooms Lady Indians fall in districts Quest For The Cup complete for Dragons Meeting a true sports hero WU’s McCarty named District Player of the Year With regional run, Pennywitt completes memorable career West Union eighth grade volleyball finishes as SHAC runner-up Senior Profile: Tray Brand Greyhounds drop home finale, finish at 4-6 Lady Devils fall in district semis Devils go down in district finals Matt Seas headed back to State XC Meet Senior Profile: Charlee Louden Lady Indians ousted in sectional final Lady Devils down Minford 4-1 in district semis North Adams volleyball claims fourth consecutive sectional crown Senior Profile: Brooklyn Howlett Afterschool fun begins at NAES Wearing it pink in October Kenneth L Austin Jay E Minnich Reuben E Hershberger Bobby L Williams 18 years just isn’t long enough Emotional, historic, and victorious Taking action against addiction Utilities commission approves DP&L electric security plan What matters and what doesn’t Oh dear, is that a deer? Junior Gaffin Charlotte J Thatcher Matthew D Miller Megan R Phillips Ralph M Swearingen Linda C Ackley Robert Ralston Shelly Seaman Increased access to treatment, Improving economic opportunity keys to combating Ohio’s Opioid Crisis Seas siblings are again SHAC Cross-Country Champions Lady Hounds cruise to sectional victory Senior Profile: Alyssa Hoskins 101 and another sectional championship Lady Indians claim sectional title North Adams tops Peebles for sectional soccer crown Senior Profile: Shay Boldman 13.5 seconds, heartbreak for West Union PHS JV Volleyball completes unbeaten season On the course that Nicklaus helped design On the ballot: Meigs Township Trustees West Union Christian Church will again be collection center for Operation Christmas Child Peebles voters will choose council members in upcoming election Seven candidates seek seats on ACOVSD school board A time for transformation What will future generations say? Finding all those treasures Janet K Campbell Robert D Hill Lady Devils blank West Union 7-0 in SHAC soccer finale Vikings invade and conquer the Greyhounds Outpouring of community support for local business woman with cancer Manchester mourns teen killed in single-car crash Kylie S Lucas Sharon R Grooms Steven L Wootten Forest J McDaniel Ralph O Grooms Adams County teenager dies in auto accident Charles N Vance Wesley M Baldwin James Kennedy Tom A Mihalovich Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action Senior Profile: Bryant Lung Lady Hounds pull off thrilling Senior Night win Volleyball milestones continue to pile up at North Adams Banner season for Lady Indians soccer SHAC holds Junior High Volleyball Tournament Tournament match ups set for volleyball and soccer Senior Profile: Morgan Edmisten Hounds dominate, improve to 3-4 Is this not the best time of the year?
Columns, Opinion

Fighting for future generations in OH2

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment

By Congressman Brad Wenstrup – 

“My brother unfortunately became addicted as a teenager. He is a very lucky one – at 33 years old he is still fighting every day to stay sober. These drugs have no place in our country, they are ruining our youth, our future.”
“My daughter is currently in rehab for heroin addiction; she’s destroyed several relationships with various members of our family, I am raising her 18-month-old son and she’s been in and out of jail for several years and she’s only 27. She’s overdosed at least once that I know about and has been physically and emotionally abused by a boyfriend. I am terrified that she won’t live to see 30 and that her son will never know the sweet and caring person she was/is when not high.”
“I have 4 boys and 3 of them are struggling with this addiction…the cost of going to a methadone clinic is very difficult…the cost of treatment facilities is too expensive…I am going broke trying to get my children sober.”
These are just three of the thousands of stories from across Southern and Southwest Ohio of how the opioid epidemic is impacting our families, our friends, and our communities. The statistics are staggering, no matter how many times you’ve heard them.
In one county alone, the overdose death rate was 37.5 per 100,000 people. In another county, 318 residents died of an unintentional drug overdose, just in 2016. In May, a local paper in our district called overdoses “the new normal.
Unfortunately, this “new normal” is not confined to Southern Ohio or a few neighboring states. Instead, communities across the entire country have watched as family or friends, moms or dads, brothers or sisters, sons or daughters, are wheeled away by a paramedic after a dose of heroin that went wrong.
Recently, I testified in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee about our stories here in Ohio’s Second District, along with dozens of other members of Congress, Republican and Democrat, urban and rural, who had similar stories to tell from across the nation.
President Donald Trump just declared the opioid epidemic a national public health emergency, saying: “Families, communities, and citizens across our country are currently dealing with the worst drug crisis in American history and even, if you really think about it, world history. This is all throughout the world. The fact is this is a worldwide problem.”
President Trump’s announcement puts the opioid epidemic and the need for solutions in the national spotlight and serves as a call to action to the entire country – not just one party, region, religion, or economic category.
As a member of the bipartisan House Heroin Task Force, I work with House members who represent districts across the country to find innovative solutions to help empower state and local government and law enforcement, which are on the ground fighting this fight every day and see it firsthand.
This year alone, the House of Representatives voted to deliver a $781 million increase in resources to the local and state level for fighting the opioid epidemic – including grants, treatment and prevention, and support for law enforcement.
However, as we search for solutions, I believe we should be certain to focus on preventing and stopping the spread of this epidemic to the next generation. One of the sheriffs in our district is an example of one of the many community leaders here in Ohio who are on the forefront of pushing for preventative solutions – not treatments alone.
The sheriff runs an after-school program at a local church that teaches young Ohioans about the dangers of drugs and opioids. This afterschool program also offers a safe and productive environment to keep children focused – and not out getting introduced to drugs. He also runs a “Dangers of Opiates” essay contest, asking local students to write an essay about the dangers of opioids and how they hope to become the generation to stop the epidemic.
“Even if one person is affected by this essay and they change their lives for the better, and not become another statistic, then I have completed my mission. … it is up to the new generation to stop the use of these dangerous opiates.”
These were the words of the winning essay in 2016.
When I ask this sheriff about these programs, he talks about how we can’t incarcerate our way out of this problem. We can’t always treat our way out of this. I hope we take some time in this process for a long-term vision of how we can prevent people from ever getting addicted in the first place.
In the midst of this national emergency, let’s look to our country’s future as reason to fight for a solution.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved