Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural Heroes in disguise Fighting for future generations in OH2 A few puffs of smoke, and a happy ending Lois Wilson Helen M Hesler Jerry L Dickson Ohio’s Traditional Deer-Gun Hunting Season begins Nov. 27 WWII veteran honored in banner raising ceremony Veteran of three wars honored for volunteer work Charlotte Evans Jason A Barr Why we celebrate Manchester man killed in single-car accident Adams County Election Results – 2017 Hubert Knauff To keep or not to keep Time again for the changing of the seasons November proclaimed as Adoption Recognition and Recruitment Month Local business is seven decades old and counting Local student gets Nashville call Senior Profile: Gabe Grooms Lady Indians fall in districts Quest For The Cup complete for Dragons Meeting a true sports hero WU’s McCarty named District Player of the Year With regional run, Pennywitt completes memorable career West Union eighth grade volleyball finishes as SHAC runner-up Senior Profile: Tray Brand Greyhounds drop home finale, finish at 4-6 Lady Devils fall in district semis Devils go down in district finals Matt Seas headed back to State XC Meet Senior Profile: Charlee Louden Lady Indians ousted in sectional final Lady Devils down Minford 4-1 in district semis North Adams volleyball claims fourth consecutive sectional crown Senior Profile: Brooklyn Howlett Afterschool fun begins at NAES Wearing it pink in October Kenneth L Austin Jay E Minnich Reuben E Hershberger Bobby L Williams 18 years just isn’t long enough Emotional, historic, and victorious Taking action against addiction Utilities commission approves DP&L electric security plan What matters and what doesn’t Oh dear, is that a deer? Junior Gaffin Charlotte J Thatcher Matthew D Miller Megan R Phillips Ralph M Swearingen Linda C Ackley Robert Ralston Shelly Seaman Increased access to treatment, Improving economic opportunity keys to combating Ohio’s Opioid Crisis Seas siblings are again SHAC Cross-Country Champions Lady Hounds cruise to sectional victory Senior Profile: Alyssa Hoskins 101 and another sectional championship Lady Indians claim sectional title North Adams tops Peebles for sectional soccer crown Senior Profile: Shay Boldman 13.5 seconds, heartbreak for West Union PHS JV Volleyball completes unbeaten season On the course that Nicklaus helped design On the ballot: Meigs Township Trustees West Union Christian Church will again be collection center for Operation Christmas Child Peebles voters will choose council members in upcoming election Seven candidates seek seats on ACOVSD school board A time for transformation What will future generations say? Finding all those treasures Janet K Campbell Robert D Hill Lady Devils blank West Union 7-0 in SHAC soccer finale Vikings invade and conquer the Greyhounds Outpouring of community support for local business woman with cancer Manchester mourns teen killed in single-car crash Kylie S Lucas Sharon R Grooms Steven L Wootten Forest J McDaniel Ralph O Grooms Adams County teenager dies in auto accident Charles N Vance Wesley M Baldwin James Kennedy Tom A Mihalovich Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action Senior Profile: Bryant Lung Lady Hounds pull off thrilling Senior Night win Volleyball milestones continue to pile up at North Adams Banner season for Lady Indians soccer SHAC holds Junior High Volleyball Tournament Tournament match ups set for volleyball and soccer Senior Profile: Morgan Edmisten
News

Arts Council dedicates Buzzardroost Rock mural

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Ceremonies were held on Sunday, Nov. 5 to dedicate the new mural located on the courthouse square in West Union.

 

Work of local artists placed on exhibit – 

By Patricia Beech – 
Photo by Kaiajade – 

The Adams County Arts Council on Sunday, Nov. 5 dedicated their new mural located on Courthouse Square in West Union.
“The Arts Council is always looking for ways to brighten up the county,” said Arts Council member Jessica Huxmann who also served on the Mural Committee. “We want to spread the good work of local artists to help them reach a larger audience and have a greater impact.”
The mural, designed by Xavier University Art Professor and local artist Suzanne Michele Chouteau, is 19 feet tall and 62.5 feet long and took over 250 hours to create.
Painted on the building housing the Foster Law office, with permission from Judge Alan W. Foster and Peggy Bertram Foster, the painting depicts Buzzard Roost Rock, an iconic rock promontory five miles east of downtown West Union.
In addition to Chouteau, others contributing to the mural’s creation included Chris Bedel, Preserve Director of The Edge of Appalachia Preserve System for the Cincinnati Museum Center; Elijah Bedel, film major at Xavier University; Anita Harover and Brad Gray, who did the wall preparation and sealing; Doug and Susan Ruehl, who provided the scaffolding; the Cincinnati Museum Center; and Judge Alan Foster, who Huxmann says “helped steer the design toward bright, bold colors that jump out at you.”
The mural was dedicated to per-eminent ecologist E. Lucy Braun, who taught at the University of Cincinnati from 1914-1948. Braun studied the rare and unusual plants found in Adams County and published her work in the landmark “Vegetation of The Mineral Springs Region”. She identified Buzzardroost Rock as a site worthy of protection and worked with the Nature Conservancy to purchase the rock in 1960. In 1967, Buzzardroost Rock Nature Preserve was dedicated as a National Natural Landmark under the USDA Department of the Interior’s National Natural Landmark Program.
Following the mural dedication, an art show featuring the works of local artists was held in the county government building on Cross Street.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved