Jerry L Dickson

Jerry Lee Dickson age 66 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at his home. Mr. Dickson was born November 12, 1951 the son of the late John R. and Geneava Mae (McNeilan) Dickson in Maysville, Kentucky.

Survivors include his sister Brenda Osborne and Mike of Winchester, OH; two nephews Jody Tolle & Lisa of West Union, OH; Jon Tolle and Brittany of Winchester, OH; niece Brandy Crawford & Rodney of Winchester, OH; several great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday November 16, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Alice Baird officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. the day of the service. Family and friends can sign Mr. Dickson’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com