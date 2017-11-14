Helen Mae Hesler age 57 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 12, 2017. Miss Hesler was born August 6, 1960 the daughter of the late Jesse E. and Helen (Wells) Hesler in Brown County, Ohio. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents John and Nancy Hesler; maternal grandparents Hubert & Helen Wells; brothers Clyde Kennedy and James (Jim) Hesler; nephew William (Bubby) Brumley and her baby dog Patches.

Survivors include her five sisters Penny Collins of West Union, OH; Sharon Brumley of Manchester, OH; Jessie Lewis of Manchester, OH; Mary Sims-Brock and Bill of Benson, AZ; Pam Holsinger and Freddie of Stearns, KY; Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and her new puppy Cocoa.

Funeral services will be held Friday November 17, 2017 at Noon at the Thompson- Meeker Funeral Home with Chet Whaley officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. to Noon the day of the service. Memorials can be made to the family of Helen M. Hesler. Family and friends can sign Miss Hesler’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com