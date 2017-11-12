Ohio’s Traditional Deer-Gun Hunting Season begins Nov. 27

Youth-only weekend to be held Nov. 18-19 –

Deer hunting is an extremely popular activity for sportsmen and women statewide, and Ohio’s white-tailed deer continue to provide hunters across the state with excellent opportunities for success as they head out into the field. Ohio’s deer-gun season opens on Monday, Nov. 27. Hunting remains the most effective management tool for maintaining Ohio’s healthy deer population, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

Wildlife Hotline

Hunters and others who have questions about hunting can contact the ODNR Division of Wildlife toll-free at 800-WILDLIFE (945-3543). The white-tailed deer-gun hunting seasons occur at a time when Ohio hunters may have last-minute questions, and the ODNR Division of Wildlife will be available to assist. Special call center hours include:

• 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18, for youth deer-gun season.

• 9 a.m. -6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 25.

• 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 27, to Friday, Dec. 1.

The hotline will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Hunting Season Details, Dates, Hours and Bag Limits

Ohio’s annual youth white-tailed deer hunting season gives young hunters the opportunity to pursue the state’s most popular big-game animal on Nov. 18-19, and it is open to hunters with a youth hunting license and a deer permit.

During the deer-gun seasons, deer can be hunted with a shotgun, a muzzleloader .38 caliber or larger, a handgun .357 caliber or larger, straight-walled cartridge rifles .357 to .50 caliber, or bows from Monday, Nov. 27, to Sunday, Dec. 3, and Dec. 16-17. Details about deer hunting rules are contained in the 2017-2018 Ohio Hunting and Trapping Regulations, available where licenses are sold or at wildohio.gov.

Only either-sex permits may be used after Sunday, Nov. 26, unless hunting in an ODNR Division of Wildlife authorized controlled hunt.

Deer bag limits are determined by county, and a hunter cannot exceed a county bag limit. The statewide bag limit is six deer. Hunters may harvest only one buck in Ohio, regardless of method of take or location.

Hunting hours for all deer seasons are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.