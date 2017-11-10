WWII veteran honored in banner raising ceremony Veteran of three wars honored for volunteer work Charlotte Evans Jason A Barr Why we celebrate Manchester man killed in single-car accident Adams County Election Results – 2017 Hubert Knauff To keep or not to keep Time again for the changing of the seasons November proclaimed as Adoption Recognition and Recruitment Month Local business is seven decades old and counting Local student gets Nashville call Senior Profile: Gabe Grooms Lady Indians fall in districts Quest For The Cup complete for Dragons Meeting a true sports hero WU’s McCarty named District Player of the Year With regional run, Pennywitt completes memorable career West Union eighth grade volleyball finishes as SHAC runner-up Senior Profile: Tray Brand Greyhounds drop home finale, finish at 4-6 Lady Devils fall in district semis Devils go down in district finals Matt Seas headed back to State XC Meet Senior Profile: Charlee Louden Lady Indians ousted in sectional final Lady Devils down Minford 4-1 in district semis North Adams volleyball claims fourth consecutive sectional crown Senior Profile: Brooklyn Howlett Afterschool fun begins at NAES Wearing it pink in October Kenneth L Austin Jay E Minnich Reuben E Hershberger Bobby L Williams 18 years just isn’t long enough Emotional, historic, and victorious Taking action against addiction Utilities commission approves DP&L electric security plan What matters and what doesn’t Oh dear, is that a deer? Junior Gaffin Charlotte J Thatcher Matthew D Miller Megan R Phillips Ralph M Swearingen Linda C Ackley Robert Ralston Shelly Seaman Increased access to treatment, Improving economic opportunity keys to combating Ohio’s Opioid Crisis Seas siblings are again SHAC Cross-Country Champions Lady Hounds cruise to sectional victory Senior Profile: Alyssa Hoskins 101 and another sectional championship Lady Indians claim sectional title North Adams tops Peebles for sectional soccer crown Senior Profile: Shay Boldman 13.5 seconds, heartbreak for West Union PHS JV Volleyball completes unbeaten season On the course that Nicklaus helped design On the ballot: Meigs Township Trustees West Union Christian Church will again be collection center for Operation Christmas Child Peebles voters will choose council members in upcoming election Seven candidates seek seats on ACOVSD school board A time for transformation What will future generations say? Finding all those treasures Janet K Campbell Robert D Hill Lady Devils blank West Union 7-0 in SHAC soccer finale Vikings invade and conquer the Greyhounds Outpouring of community support for local business woman with cancer Manchester mourns teen killed in single-car crash Kylie S Lucas Sharon R Grooms Steven L Wootten Forest J McDaniel Ralph O Grooms Adams County teenager dies in auto accident Charles N Vance Wesley M Baldwin James Kennedy Tom A Mihalovich Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action Senior Profile: Bryant Lung Lady Hounds pull off thrilling Senior Night win Volleyball milestones continue to pile up at North Adams Banner season for Lady Indians soccer SHAC holds Junior High Volleyball Tournament Tournament match ups set for volleyball and soccer Senior Profile: Morgan Edmisten Hounds dominate, improve to 3-4 Is this not the best time of the year? Volley For The Cure is another big success Getting everything we ask for Oh, that dreaded leaf project Manchester: Adams County’s oldest community looks to the future with hope Congressman visits Manchester’s newest business Six candidates vie for MLSD School Board
Veteran of three wars honored for volunteer work

Written by Peoples Defender
Harlan Plummer of Peebles at 97 years old is a veteran of three wars-World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. Former county commissioner Paul Worley refers to Plummer as a “national treasure.”

Harlan Plummer awarded the 2017 George H. Seal Memorial Trophy – 

By Patricia Beech – 

Harlan F. Plummer of Peebles has done more than most to honor and serve local disabled veterans, as the numerous plaques of appreciation hanging on his dining room wall will attest.
“There are more in boxes,” Plummer says, shrugging off the testimonials that recognize the many hours he has volunteered and the thousands of veterans he has helped.
“Harlan is a national treasure”, says veteran and former county commissioner Paul Worley. “He has served in three wars and continued to serve his community when he came home – he has touched the lives of so many people, and made such an impact on people’s lives. If you know him, you’re a better person because of it.”
Plummer’s work has not gone unnoticed.
This past July he was presented the prestigious 2017 George H. Seal Memorial Trophy at the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) 96th National Convention in New Orleans.
“At 97-years old, Harlan has overcome health and family obstacles to always return and give back, and he couldn’t be more deserving of this great award,” said former DAV National Commander David W. Riley. “With 32 years of volunteer service to veterans, he has demonstrated why volunteerism is the cornerstone of DAV’s mission, and he has shown an unmatched commitment to the men and women who served.”
A 27-year veteran of the Army Air Corps and U.S. Air Force, Plummer served his country during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War as an active combatant and later as a covert operator behind enemy lines. He also served on board spy planes photographing enemy movements during the Cuban Missile Crisis and he later tested aircraft ejection seats and participated in sub-zero environmental experiments at Wright State University to determine how and whether pilots could survive after crashing in harsh climates.
“I enjoyed the service,” he says. “It was a great experience.”
A life-member of the DAV Chapter 71 in West Union, he has volunteered through the Department of Veterans Affairs Voluntary Service Program for 32 years.
Volunteering in various capacities, he has contributed over 10,500 hours to his fellow veterans at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Chillicothe, including serving as a driver to ensure that local veterans have the ability to access the health care they’ve earned through their service.
“Harlan has stepped up and answered the call to service,” said  Riley. “He goes above and beyond to honor the promises made to the men and women who have served and sacrificed for our freedom.”
Leafing through a DAV magazine, Plummer points out an article about Commander Riley, a multiple amputee who lost all four limbs and some of his organs after contracting a rare bacterium while on active duty at the Coast Guard Aviation Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
“That’s what keeps me going,” he says. “These guys that really need help.”
Plummer says he intends to keep on helping as long as he is able, and he doesn’t appear to be slowing down any, despite his advancing age.
Eternally young at heart, he says “I’ll never grow up,” and one can’t help but wish that it were so.

