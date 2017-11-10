Charlotte Evans

Charlotte (Fancher) Evans, 92, of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away Monday November 6, 2017 at the Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia. She was born July 22, 1925 in Dayton, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman and Elizabeth (Lewellyn) Fancher; husband, Donald Eugene Evans; infant son, Mark Lee Evans and granddaughter Kristen Ellen Washabaugh. Charlotte is survived by her son, Brad Evans and wife Jackie of Blue Creek; granddaughter, Ashley Holiday and husband Joseph of Charleston, South Carolina; two step children: Donna LaFollette and husband Jay of New Carlisle, Ohio and Wayne Evans of Dayton. Charlotte retired from General Motors after 33 years of employment.

A Private Graveside Service was held on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at Moore’s Chapel Cemetery in Blue Creek, with Rosie Young officiating. Lafferty Funeral Home of West Union served the family.