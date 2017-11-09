Jason A Barr

Jason Allen Barr, age 37, of Manchester, Ohio passed away Wednesday, November 8, 2017. Jason was born October 4, 1980 the son of Lisa and Steve Lewis. He was a graduate of Manchester High School’s class of 1999. Jason enjoyed sports and he was very competitive no matter what he was playing. The light of his life was his daughter and he loved nothing more than being involved in her life and activities. To sum up Jason, his loved ones said he was a leader, hard-headed, and loud. He loved making people laugh and had a great sense of humor. You knew Jason loved you if he was picking on you. Jason was surrounded by a multitude of friends and family members who loved him dearly.

Jason was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Norma Barr and Delores Murphy; and his grandfather, Chester Barr. Survivors include his parents, Steve and Lisa Lewis of Manchester; his sister, Talhia (Ryan) Jones of Manchester; brother, Stephen Lewis of Manchester; light of his life and daughter, Gracie Barr of Manchester; someone who held a special place in his heart and the mother of his child, Angie Jones of Manchester; aunts and uncles, Becky and Danny Lewis of Manchester, Steven and Patti Barr of West Union, Robin Estes of Manchester, Darlene Francis of Manchester, and Beverly and Jerry Ross of Manchester; many cousins who loved him dearly; his special companion, Tia Allen, and her three children, Jaela, Leland, and Carson Horner all of Manchester.

A funeral service for Jason will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Preacher Rick Sturgill will be officiating. Burial will take place at Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 10 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm and again on Saturday from 11:00 am until the time of the service. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Wilson Home for Funerals to offset the cost of the funeral. Friends and family may sign our online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com