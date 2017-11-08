Manchester man killed in single-car accident

The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one car fatal traffic crash which occurred at approximately 5 a.m. on US Route 52, near Milepost 2, in Sprigg Township, Adams County.

The crash happened when a black 1997 Dodge Ram 1500, operated by Jason Barr, 37, of Manchester, was traveling westbound on US 52. His vehicle went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Mr. Barr was pronounced deceased at the scene by Manchester Emergency Medical Staff.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates that Mr. Barr was not wearing his seatbelt.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be in involved. The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were the Manchester Fire/EMS and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The Patrol would like to remind all motorists that seat belts save lives. It’s simple – safety belts save lives and reduce injury in crashes. It is the easiest thing you can do to protect yourself, your family and your friends.