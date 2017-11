Gavin Roessler, a North Adams senior at the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center recently recorded a cover of the song “Hurricane” by Luke Combs and sent it to the “Hoedown in the Holler” star contest. Gavin received online votes and won the first round, making him a semi-finalist. He then competed in the semi-finalist round and received second place. For his efforts, Roessler was awarded a record deal and is now eligible to compete next summer in Nashville, Tenn., the home of country music.