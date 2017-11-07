Local business is seven decades old and counting Local student gets Nashville call Senior Profile: Gabe Grooms Lady Indians fall in districts Quest For The Cup complete for Dragons Meeting a true sports hero WU’s McCarty named District Player of the Year With regional run, Pennywitt completes memorable career West Union eighth grade volleyball finishes as SHAC runner-up Senior Profile: Tray Brand Greyhounds drop home finale, finish at 4-6 Lady Devils fall in district semis Devils go down in district finals Matt Seas headed back to State XC Meet Senior Profile: Charlee Louden Lady Indians ousted in sectional final Lady Devils down Minford 4-1 in district semis North Adams volleyball claims fourth consecutive sectional crown Senior Profile: Brooklyn Howlett Afterschool fun begins at NAES Wearing it pink in October Kenneth L Austin Jay E Minnich Reuben E Hershberger Bobby L Williams 18 years just isn’t long enough Emotional, historic, and victorious Taking action against addiction Utilities commission approves DP&L electric security plan What matters and what doesn’t Oh dear, is that a deer? Junior Gaffin Charlotte J Thatcher Matthew D Miller Megan R Phillips Ralph M Swearingen Linda C Ackley Robert Ralston Shelly Seaman Increased access to treatment, Improving economic opportunity keys to combating Ohio’s Opioid Crisis Seas siblings are again SHAC Cross-Country Champions Lady Hounds cruise to sectional victory Senior Profile: Alyssa Hoskins 101 and another sectional championship Lady Indians claim sectional title North Adams tops Peebles for sectional soccer crown Senior Profile: Shay Boldman 13.5 seconds, heartbreak for West Union PHS JV Volleyball completes unbeaten season On the course that Nicklaus helped design On the ballot: Meigs Township Trustees West Union Christian Church will again be collection center for Operation Christmas Child Peebles voters will choose council members in upcoming election Seven candidates seek seats on ACOVSD school board A time for transformation What will future generations say? Finding all those treasures Janet K Campbell Robert D Hill Lady Devils blank West Union 7-0 in SHAC soccer finale Vikings invade and conquer the Greyhounds Outpouring of community support for local business woman with cancer Manchester mourns teen killed in single-car crash Kylie S Lucas Sharon R Grooms Steven L Wootten Forest J McDaniel Ralph O Grooms Adams County teenager dies in auto accident Charles N Vance Wesley M Baldwin James Kennedy Tom A Mihalovich Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action Senior Profile: Bryant Lung Lady Hounds pull off thrilling Senior Night win Volleyball milestones continue to pile up at North Adams Banner season for Lady Indians soccer SHAC holds Junior High Volleyball Tournament Tournament match ups set for volleyball and soccer Senior Profile: Morgan Edmisten Hounds dominate, improve to 3-4 Is this not the best time of the year? Volley For The Cure is another big success Getting everything we ask for Oh, that dreaded leaf project Manchester: Adams County’s oldest community looks to the future with hope Congressman visits Manchester’s newest business Six candidates vie for MLSD School Board Highway 41 road work stalls MFD holds annual Safety Day for kids, families Lenora Mckee Virgie Cole Helen J Damron Karen S Lockhart Donna M Pelfrey Russell D Pollitt, Sr Karen S Lockhart Harris named Director of Shelter for the Homeless Local candidates abundant on November ballot
Local business is seven decades old and counting

Tom Reed, right, and his mother are shown here at the Reeds’ service station in Locust Grove, with Tom being the third generation of the family to operate the business.

 

Story and photo by Patricia Beech – 

When Carey W. Reed purchased the service station at the intersection of state highways 41 and 73 in Locust Grove, he may not have imagined the business would remain in his family for over seven decades to become one of Adams County’s longest lasting business enterprises.
It was the early 1940’s and World War II was raging in Europe and the South Pacific when Reed decided to give up farming to pursue another business interest.
Like most young American men at that time, the owner of the service station had enlisted in the military and was preparing to ship out to the battlefields of Europe. He wanted to sell, and Reed was eager to buy.
Throughout the war years Reed operated the station, contending with shortages and rationings put in place after German U-Boats began targeting allied shipping off the U.S. east coast and in the Gulf of Mexico. Oil tankers were their favorite targets.
People were encouraged to use public transportation and their own two feet. Commuters were told to “Carry more to win the war,” and to share rides or form car clubs. Employers experimented with staggered shifts to reduce traffic – and therefore, gasoline use. Pleasure driving was banned and the “Vacation at Home” was promoted, not just to save gas and rubber, but due to the strain on the nation’s train system by military transport.
Despite the challenges, Reed held onto the business and when his son, Harry, returned home at the conclusion of the war, he and his wife Mary Helen purchased the station, which they ran until 1976 when heir son, Tom, took over, becoming the third generation to operate the business.
“It means a great deal to me to have carried on my grandfather’s business,” says Tom. “It’s become a rare thing for a business to stay in one family for so many years.”
In addition to running the station and serving as a Franklin Township Trustee, Tom also worked as a teacher and administrator at the former Franklin Elementary School in Locust Grove, and as a math teacher at Peebles Elementary.
“I love working with kids,” he says. “There’s nothing more satisfying than helping young people build a solid foundation for their future.”
Reed’s love of education and his business skills eventually led him to run for a seat on the Adams County/Ohio Valley school board, a position for which he is currently seeking re-election.
“The educational success of our youth is of paramount importance to the prosperity of all our futures,” he says. “Just as my grandfather laid a strong foundation for our family, I want to do the same thing for the kids who attend school in our district.”

