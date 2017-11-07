Senior Profile: Gabe Grooms Lady Indians fall in districts Quest For The Cup complete for Dragons Meeting a true sports hero WU’s McCarty named District Player of the Year With regional run, Pennywitt completes memorable career West Union eighth grade volleyball finishes as SHAC runner-up Senior Profile: Tray Brand Greyhounds drop home finale, finish at 4-6 Lady Devils fall in district semis Devils go down in district finals Matt Seas headed back to State XC Meet Senior Profile: Charlee Louden Lady Indians ousted in sectional final Lady Devils down Minford 4-1 in district semis North Adams volleyball claims fourth consecutive sectional crown Senior Profile: Brooklyn Howlett Afterschool fun begins at NAES Wearing it pink in October Kenneth L Austin Jay E Minnich Reuben E Hershberger Bobby L Williams 18 years just isn’t long enough Emotional, historic, and victorious Taking action against addiction Utilities commission approves DP&L electric security plan What matters and what doesn’t Oh dear, is that a deer? Junior Gaffin Charlotte J Thatcher Matthew D Miller Megan R Phillips Ralph M Swearingen Linda C Ackley Robert Ralston Shelly Seaman Increased access to treatment, Improving economic opportunity keys to combating Ohio’s Opioid Crisis Seas siblings are again SHAC Cross-Country Champions Lady Hounds cruise to sectional victory Senior Profile: Alyssa Hoskins 101 and another sectional championship Lady Indians claim sectional title North Adams tops Peebles for sectional soccer crown Senior Profile: Shay Boldman 13.5 seconds, heartbreak for West Union PHS JV Volleyball completes unbeaten season On the course that Nicklaus helped design On the ballot: Meigs Township Trustees West Union Christian Church will again be collection center for Operation Christmas Child Peebles voters will choose council members in upcoming election Seven candidates seek seats on ACOVSD school board A time for transformation What will future generations say? Finding all those treasures Janet K Campbell Robert D Hill Lady Devils blank West Union 7-0 in SHAC soccer finale Vikings invade and conquer the Greyhounds Outpouring of community support for local business woman with cancer Manchester mourns teen killed in single-car crash Kylie S Lucas Sharon R Grooms Steven L Wootten Forest J McDaniel Ralph O Grooms Adams County teenager dies in auto accident Charles N Vance Wesley M Baldwin James Kennedy Tom A Mihalovich Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action Senior Profile: Bryant Lung Lady Hounds pull off thrilling Senior Night win Volleyball milestones continue to pile up at North Adams Banner season for Lady Indians soccer SHAC holds Junior High Volleyball Tournament Tournament match ups set for volleyball and soccer Senior Profile: Morgan Edmisten Hounds dominate, improve to 3-4 Is this not the best time of the year? Volley For The Cure is another big success Getting everything we ask for Oh, that dreaded leaf project Manchester: Adams County’s oldest community looks to the future with hope Congressman visits Manchester’s newest business Six candidates vie for MLSD School Board Highway 41 road work stalls MFD holds annual Safety Day for kids, families Lenora Mckee Virgie Cole Helen J Damron Karen S Lockhart Donna M Pelfrey Russell D Pollitt, Sr Karen S Lockhart Harris named Director of Shelter for the Homeless Local candidates abundant on November ballot Senior Profile: McKinlee Grooms Lady Dragons finish third in district golf tourney
Sports

Lady Indians fall in districts

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Peebles’ defender Kim Kreal is set to stop the attack of Wheelersburg’s Christen Risner in action from the Division III district semi-finals in Waverly on Oct. 24.

 

Season still the best in school history – 

Story and photo by Mark Carpenter – 

Though a loss in the district semi-finals in Waverly on Oct. 24 ended their 2017 season, the Peebles Lady Indians girls soccer squad can look back on this fall as a record-breaking season.
The Lady Indians faced a tough task in the Division III districts, matching up with number one seed and undefeated Wheelersburg and the favored Lady Pirates rolled to an 8-0 victory.
“This was our worst loss of the season,” said Peebles head coach Gus Denzik. “We went out hoping to be close at the half but that just didn’t happen. Wheelersburg is a quality program and I have a great deal of respect for their coach. It was a heartbreaking way to end a season that by every benchmark was the best in our history.”
When you play Wheelersburg, expect constant pressure from their offense and in this contest, that pressure resulted in no les than a dozen corner kicks which the Peebles girls had to defend. Most of the action took place on the Wheelersburg offensive side of the pitch, and the Lady Indians successfully defended the first six corner kicks but on the seventh, a header by the Lady Pirates’ Lyndlee Willis found its way past Peebles keeper Harley Griffith to start the scoring..
Before the first half had ended, Wheelersburg added goals by Sophie Hagans, Libby Miller, Madison Humble, and Miller again to lead 5-0 at the intermission. The Lady Indians had a couple of scoring opportunities from freshman Lilly Gray but the Lady Pirates’ defense was up to the task.
In the second half, Wheelersburg added three more goals to their final tally and moved on to the district finals by claiming the 8-0 clean sheet win.
Even with the disappointing loss, the Lady Indians can hold their heads up proudly, knowing that they depart the 2017 campaign with the most wins in a season in school history, finishing 11-7-0.
“It was a good run for us and every season ends, it’s just that this one ended before we were ready,” said Coach Denzik.
According to Coach Denzik, the girls won their second-ever sectional title, score the most goals ever in a single season , gave up the fewest goals in a season, had four players score double digit goals, all that while being plagued by injury.
The loss means the end of the high school careers of four Peebles seniors-Matti Nichols, Kim Kreal, Jessica Newkirk, and Abby Faulkner.
“Losing these four seniors is a big loss and they will definitely be missed,” said Denzik. “They have played hard for this team and it would not have been the season it was without them.”
Denzik was assisted on the sidelines this season by Greg Dennison. “Greg was a great addition to our coaching staff,” said Denzik.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved