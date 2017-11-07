Hubert Knauff, 96, of Peebles, Ohio passed away October 4, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center.

Hubert was very much loved by five nieces: Michele Wilson of Dandridge, Tennessee, Kathy Knauff, Kris Brown, Tricia Fraley all of Peebles, and Julie Mislansky of West Chester, special family friend, Angie Raynard; sister-in- law and best friend, Marilyn Knauff of Peebles; 5 great nieces and 7 great nephews; 4 great great nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 pm on Saturday November 18, 2017 at the West Union Presbyterian Church, 104 S. Second Street, West Union, Ohio. Lafferty Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.