Senior Profile: Charlee Louden

NAME:

Charlee Louden

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Dave and Teresa Louden

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Basketball,

Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Team bonding

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

When Danny Haslam isn’t the bus driver

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Receiving C013 Player of the Game in the district

semi-finals as a freshman

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Elvis Presley

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Greece

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“White Christmas”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Anything on HGTV

FAVORITE SCHOOL

SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Eating ice cream

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Scioto Ribber, Montgomery Inn, Chick-Fil-A

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Candice Swanepool

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college to further my education and continue my volleyball career