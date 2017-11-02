Senior Profile: Charlee Louden

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Charlee Louden
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Dave and Teresa Louden
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Basketball,
Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Team bonding
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
When Danny Haslam isn’t the bus driver
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Receiving C013 Player of the Game in the district
semi-finals as a freshman
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Elvis Presley
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Greece
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“White Christmas”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Anything on HGTV
FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Eating ice cream
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Scioto Ribber, Montgomery Inn, Chick-Fil-A
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Candice Swanepool
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college to further my education and continue my volleyball career