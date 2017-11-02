Senior Profile: Brooklyn Howlett

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Brooklyn Howelett
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Brion and Carla Howelett
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Golf
FAVORITE SPORT:
Golf
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Being with my team and going to new places
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Doing poorly in a match
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Our golf team making it to
districts
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Lil Uzi Vert, Bryson Tiller
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
California
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
Any scary movie
FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Malcolm in the Middle,
Orange is the New Black
FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
Language Arts
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Driving around with my
friends
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
O’Charley’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Nobody
FUTURE PLANS:
Attend Shawnee State
University in the Dental
Hygiene program