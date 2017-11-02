Senior Profile: Brooklyn Howlett

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Brooklyn Howelett

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Brion and Carla Howelett

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Golf

FAVORITE SPORT:

Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Being with my team and going to new places

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Doing poorly in a match

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Our golf team making it to

districts

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Lil Uzi Vert, Bryson Tiller

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

California

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

Any scary movie

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Malcolm in the Middle,

Orange is the New Black

FAVORITE SCHOOL

SUBJECT:

Language Arts

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Driving around with my

friends

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

O’Charley’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Nobody

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend Shawnee State

University in the Dental

Hygiene program