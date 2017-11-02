Matt Seas headed back to State XC Meet Senior Profile: Charlee Louden Lady Indians ousted in sectional final Lady Devils down Minford 4-1 in district semis North Adams volleyball claims fourth consecutive sectional crown Senior Profile: Brooklyn Howlett Afterschool fun begins at NAES Wearing it pink in October Kenneth L Austin Jay E Minnich Reuben E Hershberger Bobby L Williams 18 years just isn’t long enough Emotional, historic, and victorious Taking action against addiction Utilities commission approves DP&L electric security plan What matters and what doesn’t Oh dear, is that a deer? Junior Gaffin Charlotte J Thatcher Matthew D Miller Megan R Phillips Ralph M Swearingen Linda C Ackley Robert Ralston Shelly Seaman Increased access to treatment, Improving economic opportunity keys to combating Ohio’s Opioid Crisis Seas siblings are again SHAC Cross-Country Champions Lady Hounds cruise to sectional victory Senior Profile: Alyssa Hoskins 101 and another sectional championship Lady Indians claim sectional title North Adams tops Peebles for sectional soccer crown Senior Profile: Shay Boldman 13.5 seconds, heartbreak for West Union PHS JV Volleyball completes unbeaten season On the course that Nicklaus helped design On the ballot: Meigs Township Trustees West Union Christian Church will again be collection center for Operation Christmas Child Peebles voters will choose council members in upcoming election Seven candidates seek seats on ACOVSD school board A time for transformation What will future generations say? Finding all those treasures Janet K Campbell Robert D Hill Lady Devils blank West Union 7-0 in SHAC soccer finale Vikings invade and conquer the Greyhounds Outpouring of community support for local business woman with cancer Manchester mourns teen killed in single-car crash Kylie S Lucas Sharon R Grooms Steven L Wootten Forest J McDaniel Ralph O Grooms Adams County teenager dies in auto accident Charles N Vance Wesley M Baldwin James Kennedy Tom A Mihalovich Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action Senior Profile: Bryant Lung Lady Hounds pull off thrilling Senior Night win Volleyball milestones continue to pile up at North Adams Banner season for Lady Indians soccer SHAC holds Junior High Volleyball Tournament Tournament match ups set for volleyball and soccer Senior Profile: Morgan Edmisten Hounds dominate, improve to 3-4 Is this not the best time of the year? Volley For The Cure is another big success Getting everything we ask for Oh, that dreaded leaf project Manchester: Adams County’s oldest community looks to the future with hope Congressman visits Manchester’s newest business Six candidates vie for MLSD School Board Highway 41 road work stalls MFD holds annual Safety Day for kids, families Lenora Mckee Virgie Cole Helen J Damron Karen S Lockhart Donna M Pelfrey Russell D Pollitt, Sr Karen S Lockhart Harris named Director of Shelter for the Homeless Local candidates abundant on November ballot Senior Profile: McKinlee Grooms Lady Dragons finish third in district golf tourney Lady Devils challenged, but survive to extend SHAC streak to 60 Rally falls short, Lady Hounds fall in five sets to Fairfield Senior Profile: Jessica Newman Lady Indians get shutout win over West Union, 2-0 Erwins host annual Herb Fair Bentonville: A community at the crossroads of Adams County history Tranquility, Wilson Homestead host annual Heritage Days Why we get back up Your local newspaper, the real deal Welcome to the morning klatch Oleda F Saunders
Sports

Matt Seas headed back to State XC Meet

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Peebles senior Matt Seas will be making a return trip to the OHSAA State Cross-Country Meet, qualifying with a 14th place finish in the Division III regional meet held last Saturday at Pickerington North High School.

Peebles senior qualifies at Pickerington Regional – 

Story and photo by Mark Carpenter – 

Adams County will have just a single representative at this year’s state cross-country meet as Peebles senior Matt Seas will be making a return trip to Columbus this weekend. Seas earned his trip to the state meet with a 14th place finish in last Saturday’s Division III regional met, held at Pickerington North High School.
It would be normal to say that Matt would be joined in Columbus by his sister Jenny as both of them won district championships two weekends ago but unfortunately Jenny was a late scratch from the regional race with an injury that certainly may have cost her a shot at a state championship, but she is only a junior so she will be back in 2018 for another opportunity.
“Jenny is one of a kind,” said Peebles head coach Ty Stephens.”Her not being able to run on Saturday was devastating but her being healthy and no causing further damage is more important.”
“No doubt whoever wins the state meet will be deserving but there should be an asterisk on the results because Jenny couldn’t run. She will rehab and be back next year better than ever.”
As for Matt, his time of 16:46.02 placed him 14th in the regional meet, good enough to earn the state berth. Last year, he was a medalist at the state meet, finishing 20th and he will be looking to improve on that in the finale of his high school career.
Also competing in the regional meet was the West Union Dragons boys squad, after they earned a team spot with their district performance. At the regional meet in a field of 129 boys’ runners, West Union’s leader was sophomore Steven Runyan who placed 86th (18:44.34). In his final high school race, Dragons’ senior Adam Fulton finished 94th with a time of 19:01.51. The rest of the West Union runners in the regional were senior Garrett Vogler, 117th (20:22.32), freshman Braxton Blanton, 120th (20:32.24), freshman Jai-Michael Knox, 121st (20:33.11), sophomore Ethan Prather, 126th (21:22.12), and sophomore Grant McCarty, 129th (22:27.07).
The Southern Hills Athletic Conference will have a team competing in the state meet as the Fairfield Lions claimed their second consecutive regional championship and will be making their fifth consecutive trip to the state meet.
“The conditions were rough today and many of the athletes weren’t at their best,” said Coach Stephens. “Matt wasn’t happy about how he ran but we talked afterwards about how at this point it is all about advancing and he did what he had to do.”
“Matt is a gamer and he will be ready on Saturday.
Without Jenny Seas, the Peebles girls team still competed in the regional meet, with their top finisher in a field of 133 being sophomore Kierra Stone, who placed 74th with a time of 22:31.94. Next was freshman Lilly Gray, placing 85th with a time of 22:59.39. Rounding out the Peebles runners were sophomore Alisan Behr, 101st (23:21.21), and senior Abby Faulkner, 102nd (23:24.80).
West Union also had a girls’ runner at the regional meet as sophomore Anna Shupert had a very respectable 50th place finish with a time of 21:33.01.
The SHAC will have a female runner at the state as Fairfield sophomore Ciara Colwell will be the first Lady Lion is school history to make state as she placed eighth in the regionals, claiming an individual berth in Columbus.
Matt Seas will be competing in the Division III boys race on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the National Trail Raceway, with his race scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved