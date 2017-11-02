Lady Devils down Minford 4-1 in district semis North Adams volleyball claims fourth consecutive sectional crown Senior Profile: Brooklyn Howlett Afterschool fun begins at NAES Wearing it pink in October Kenneth L Austin Jay E Minnich Reuben E Hershberger Bobby L Williams 18 years just isn’t long enough Emotional, historic, and victorious Taking action against addiction Utilities commission approves DP&L electric security plan What matters and what doesn’t Oh dear, is that a deer? Junior Gaffin Charlotte J Thatcher Matthew D Miller Megan R Phillips Ralph M Swearingen Linda C Ackley Robert Ralston Shelly Seaman Increased access to treatment, Improving economic opportunity keys to combating Ohio’s Opioid Crisis Seas siblings are again SHAC Cross-Country Champions Lady Hounds cruise to sectional victory Senior Profile: Alyssa Hoskins 101 and another sectional championship Lady Indians claim sectional title North Adams tops Peebles for sectional soccer crown Senior Profile: Shay Boldman 13.5 seconds, heartbreak for West Union PHS JV Volleyball completes unbeaten season On the course that Nicklaus helped design On the ballot: Meigs Township Trustees West Union Christian Church will again be collection center for Operation Christmas Child Peebles voters will choose council members in upcoming election Seven candidates seek seats on ACOVSD school board A time for transformation What will future generations say? Finding all those treasures Janet K Campbell Robert D Hill Lady Devils blank West Union 7-0 in SHAC soccer finale Vikings invade and conquer the Greyhounds Outpouring of community support for local business woman with cancer Manchester mourns teen killed in single-car crash Kylie S Lucas Sharon R Grooms Steven L Wootten Forest J McDaniel Ralph O Grooms Adams County teenager dies in auto accident Charles N Vance Wesley M Baldwin James Kennedy Tom A Mihalovich Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action Senior Profile: Bryant Lung Lady Hounds pull off thrilling Senior Night win Volleyball milestones continue to pile up at North Adams Banner season for Lady Indians soccer SHAC holds Junior High Volleyball Tournament Tournament match ups set for volleyball and soccer Senior Profile: Morgan Edmisten Hounds dominate, improve to 3-4 Is this not the best time of the year? Volley For The Cure is another big success Getting everything we ask for Oh, that dreaded leaf project Manchester: Adams County’s oldest community looks to the future with hope Congressman visits Manchester’s newest business Six candidates vie for MLSD School Board Highway 41 road work stalls MFD holds annual Safety Day for kids, families Lenora Mckee Virgie Cole Helen J Damron Karen S Lockhart Donna M Pelfrey Russell D Pollitt, Sr Karen S Lockhart Harris named Director of Shelter for the Homeless Local candidates abundant on November ballot Senior Profile: McKinlee Grooms Lady Dragons finish third in district golf tourney Lady Devils challenged, but survive to extend SHAC streak to 60 Rally falls short, Lady Hounds fall in five sets to Fairfield Senior Profile: Jessica Newman Lady Indians get shutout win over West Union, 2-0 Erwins host annual Herb Fair Bentonville: A community at the crossroads of Adams County history Tranquility, Wilson Homestead host annual Heritage Days Why we get back up Your local newspaper, the real deal Welcome to the morning klatch Oleda F Saunders Frank A Golden Shirley A Tully Hubert Knauff
Lady Devils down Minford 4-1 in district semis

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
North Adams goal keeper Madee Shipley, right, comes out of the goal to make a tough save against Minford’s Aurie Coriell in action from Tuesday night’s district semi-final game in Waverly, won by the Lady Devils 4-1.

 

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter – 

It was back to familiar territory for Coach Dave D’Avignon and his North Adams Lady Devils varsity soccer squad, as they once again made an appearance in the Division III district tournament on the magnificent turf at Waverly High School. On Tuesday, Oct. 24, the Lady Devils matched up with the Minford Lady Falcons in a district semi-final battle, after North Adams had won the regular season meeting a month ago between the two teams by a score of 4-2.
Tuesdays night’s game was pretty much straight with the script of the earlier meeting, a hard-fought contest, even at halftime, before the Lady Devils controlled the final 40 minutes and advanced to another district championship game by knocking off the Lady Falcons 4-1.
“The girls were super loose tonight,” said Coach D’Avignon. “I was the one who was a wreck. They were playing games in the locker room before kickoff and having a great old time.”
They may have been loose in the pre-game, but once the whistle blows, the North Adams girls are all business. In the match up with the Falcons, the defense dominated for the game’s first 20 minutes, but it was North Adams who broke the scoring ice first. On the left side of the field, Braylie Jones fed the ball ahead to Lakyn Hupp who then fed the ball to the center of the field. A Minford defender cleared but the ball went right to the onrushing
Taylor Hesler who made a perfect one-touch, arching shot that lifted over the goalie’s head and settled into the net for a 1-0 Lady Devils’ lead.
Seven minutes later the North Adams defense had its only real slip-up as Minford’s Erin Daniels found herself alone with the ball in the middle of the field and fired a point-blank shot past keeper Madee Shipley to tie the game at 1 where it remained until halftime.
It wasn’t long into the second half until the Lady Devils grabbed a lead they would not give up. At the 37:59 mark, it was Hupp getting her 102nd career goal, a process that began with midfielder Brooklyn Wylie taking a tap-back from Karissa Buttelwerth and feeding the ball forward to Hupp, who was just able to push the ball past the charging Minford keeper. The ball rolled ever so slowly for about 15 yards and passed the goal line just before another Minford defender could get to it and North Adams had a 2-1 advantage.

North Adams midfielder Brooklyn Wylie goes around and over a Minford opponent in this battle of possession in Tuesday’s district semi-final game in Waverly. According to NAHS head coach Dave D’Avignon, Wylie and the other midfielders were a big key in the Lady Devils’ 4-1 victory.

The game remained a one-goal margin until the 19:29 mark when Hupp struck again and added another to her career scoring record. Teammate Morgan Waits launched a free kick from about 37 yards out on the left, the kick traveled to about the eight, where Hupp made a beauty of a head ball goal into the right side of the net to make it 3-1 and put the Lady Devils in the driver’s seat.
Just for good measure, North Adams made one more goal, this time credited to outstanding freshman scorer Karissa Buttelwerth. The left-footed Buttelwerth takes all the corner kicks from the right side and with 7:37 to go in the game, her corner was perfectly placed, bouncing off the mid-section of a Minford player and deflected into the goal to account for the final score of 4-1 North Adams.
“While a lot of attention this year has been on Lakyn’s record-setting season, Karissa has quietly put together a very solid season,” said Coach D’Avignon. “Tonight’s goal was her 16th of the season, which is a new freshman record at North Adams.”
Once again, the North Adams defense and the play of Shipley in the goal were keys to a victory, but Coach D’Avignon was also impressed with his midfield play on Tuesday night..
“The defense gets noticed and the forwards get the glory, but I’ll tell you what, most soccer games are won in the midfield,” said the North Adams head coach. “The whole team played well tonight, but our midfield of seniors Brooklyn Wylie and Taylor Hesler, and freshman Braylie Jones, backed up by stopper Morgan Waits, set the tempo and kept the game right where we wanted it.”
The win moves the Lady Devils again into the Division III district title game, and it will be a chance for them to avenge a loss in that same spot last season. North Adams will again battle the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates, a team that defeated them 3-2 in last year’s district championship and 2-1 earlier in this regular season. The title game is set for Saturday, Oct. 28 at 2:30 p.m., back at Waverly.
“Now we are down to the nitty gritty,” adds D’Avignon. “Wheelersburg is the number one seed and we’ve played them before and we know what to expect. It will be a good game.”

