Kenneth L Austin, 88 years, of Peebles, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2017, at the Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice Center, in Portsmouth, Ohio. Kenneth was born in Peebles, Ohio on January 8, 1929, the son of the late Arlyn R Austin and Celeste “Pearl” Johnson Austin. He served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict, and worked in construction at DP&L. Kenneth was a member of the Masonic Lodge #581, in Peebles, Ohio. He was a Kentucky Colonel and an avid golfer.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his son, Kenny Dwayne Austin; and three brothers, Bobbie Dean Austin, Dale Austin, and Jack Austin; as well as a son-in-law, Robin Thomas. He is survived by his wife Beverly J (Green) Austin, whom he married on January 30, 1954; three daughters, Charmaine (Michael) Stencel, of Ashland, Ohio; Debbie (David) Bihl, of Portsmouth, Ohio; and Ruth Thomas, of Circleville, Ohio. Kenneth is also survived by a sister, Garnet (Dick) Hoop, of Peebles; as well as eight grandchildren, Jonathan, Emily, Katherine, Heather, Christopher, Aaron, Rachel, and Megan; and five great-grandchildren, Leo, Austin, Jacob, Noah, and Lily.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, November 6, 2017, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, with burial to follow at the Evergreen Cemetery, with Bill Christman officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard. Family and friends may pay their respects from 1:00 until 4:00 Sunday, November 5 at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. Masonic Lodge services will begin at 3:30 Sunday. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made to either the SOMC Hospice Center, 2203 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011. Donations may also be made on-line at www.alz.org. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com