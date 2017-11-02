Kenneth L Austin Jay E Minnich Reuben E Hershberger Bobby L Williams 18 years just isn’t long enough Emotional, historic, and victorious Taking action against addiction Utilities commission approves DP&L electric security plan What matters and what doesn’t Oh dear, is that a deer? Junior Gaffin Charlotte J Thatcher Matthew D Miller Megan R Phillips Ralph M Swearingen Linda C Ackley Robert Ralston Shelly Seaman Increased access to treatment, Improving economic opportunity keys to combating Ohio’s Opioid Crisis Seas siblings are again SHAC Cross-Country Champions Lady Hounds cruise to sectional victory Senior Profile: Alyssa Hoskins 101 and another sectional championship Lady Indians claim sectional title North Adams tops Peebles for sectional soccer crown Senior Profile: Shay Boldman 13.5 seconds, heartbreak for West Union PHS JV Volleyball completes unbeaten season On the course that Nicklaus helped design On the ballot: Meigs Township Trustees West Union Christian Church will again be collection center for Operation Christmas Child Peebles voters will choose council members in upcoming election Seven candidates seek seats on ACOVSD school board A time for transformation What will future generations say? Finding all those treasures Janet K Campbell Robert D Hill Lady Devils blank West Union 7-0 in SHAC soccer finale Vikings invade and conquer the Greyhounds Outpouring of community support for local business woman with cancer Manchester mourns teen killed in single-car crash Kylie S Lucas Sharon R Grooms Steven L Wootten Forest J McDaniel Ralph O Grooms Adams County teenager dies in auto accident Charles N Vance Wesley M Baldwin James Kennedy Tom A Mihalovich Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action Senior Profile: Bryant Lung Lady Hounds pull off thrilling Senior Night win Volleyball milestones continue to pile up at North Adams Banner season for Lady Indians soccer SHAC holds Junior High Volleyball Tournament Tournament match ups set for volleyball and soccer Senior Profile: Morgan Edmisten Hounds dominate, improve to 3-4 Is this not the best time of the year? Volley For The Cure is another big success Getting everything we ask for Oh, that dreaded leaf project Manchester: Adams County’s oldest community looks to the future with hope Congressman visits Manchester’s newest business Six candidates vie for MLSD School Board Highway 41 road work stalls MFD holds annual Safety Day for kids, families Lenora Mckee Virgie Cole Helen J Damron Karen S Lockhart Donna M Pelfrey Russell D Pollitt, Sr Karen S Lockhart Harris named Director of Shelter for the Homeless Local candidates abundant on November ballot Senior Profile: McKinlee Grooms Lady Dragons finish third in district golf tourney Lady Devils challenged, but survive to extend SHAC streak to 60 Rally falls short, Lady Hounds fall in five sets to Fairfield Senior Profile: Jessica Newman Lady Indians get shutout win over West Union, 2-0 Erwins host annual Herb Fair Bentonville: A community at the crossroads of Adams County history Tranquility, Wilson Homestead host annual Heritage Days Why we get back up Your local newspaper, the real deal Welcome to the morning klatch Oleda F Saunders Frank A Golden Shirley A Tully Hubert Knauff John T Shupert Celebrate the sports pages Gould, Woolard, defense lead Hounds to second win George E Lucas Betty A Johnson
Obituaries

Kenneth L Austin

About

Kenneth L Austin, 88 years, of Peebles, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2017, at the Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice Center, in Portsmouth, Ohio. Kenneth was born in Peebles, Ohio on January 8, 1929, the son of the late Arlyn R Austin and Celeste “Pearl” Johnson Austin. He served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict, and worked in construction at DP&L. Kenneth was a member of the Masonic Lodge #581, in Peebles, Ohio. He was a Kentucky Colonel and an avid golfer.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his son, Kenny Dwayne Austin; and three brothers, Bobbie Dean Austin, Dale Austin, and Jack Austin; as well as a son-in-law, Robin Thomas. He is survived by his wife Beverly J (Green) Austin, whom he married on January 30, 1954; three daughters, Charmaine (Michael) Stencel, of Ashland, Ohio; Debbie (David) Bihl, of Portsmouth, Ohio; and Ruth Thomas, of Circleville, Ohio. Kenneth is also survived by a sister, Garnet (Dick) Hoop, of Peebles; as well as eight grandchildren, Jonathan, Emily, Katherine, Heather, Christopher, Aaron, Rachel, and Megan; and five great-grandchildren, Leo, Austin, Jacob, Noah, and Lily.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, November 6, 2017, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, with burial to follow at the Evergreen Cemetery, with Bill Christman officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard. Family and friends may pay their respects from 1:00 until 4:00 Sunday, November 5 at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. Masonic Lodge services will begin at 3:30 Sunday. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made to either the SOMC Hospice Center, 2203 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011. Donations may also be made on-line at www.alz.org.  To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com

