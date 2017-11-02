Kenneth L Austin Jay E Minnich Reuben E Hershberger Bobby L Williams 18 years just isn’t long enough Emotional, historic, and victorious Taking action against addiction Utilities commission approves DP&L electric security plan What matters and what doesn’t Oh dear, is that a deer? Junior Gaffin Charlotte J Thatcher Matthew D Miller Megan R Phillips Ralph M Swearingen Linda C Ackley Robert Ralston Shelly Seaman Increased access to treatment, Improving economic opportunity keys to combating Ohio’s Opioid Crisis Seas siblings are again SHAC Cross-Country Champions Lady Hounds cruise to sectional victory Senior Profile: Alyssa Hoskins 101 and another sectional championship Lady Indians claim sectional title North Adams tops Peebles for sectional soccer crown Senior Profile: Shay Boldman 13.5 seconds, heartbreak for West Union PHS JV Volleyball completes unbeaten season On the course that Nicklaus helped design On the ballot: Meigs Township Trustees West Union Christian Church will again be collection center for Operation Christmas Child Peebles voters will choose council members in upcoming election Seven candidates seek seats on ACOVSD school board A time for transformation What will future generations say? Finding all those treasures Janet K Campbell Robert D Hill Lady Devils blank West Union 7-0 in SHAC soccer finale Vikings invade and conquer the Greyhounds Outpouring of community support for local business woman with cancer Manchester mourns teen killed in single-car crash Kylie S Lucas Sharon R Grooms Steven L Wootten Forest J McDaniel Ralph O Grooms Adams County teenager dies in auto accident Charles N Vance Wesley M Baldwin James Kennedy Tom A Mihalovich Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action Senior Profile: Bryant Lung Lady Hounds pull off thrilling Senior Night win Volleyball milestones continue to pile up at North Adams Banner season for Lady Indians soccer SHAC holds Junior High Volleyball Tournament Tournament match ups set for volleyball and soccer Senior Profile: Morgan Edmisten Hounds dominate, improve to 3-4 Is this not the best time of the year? Volley For The Cure is another big success Getting everything we ask for Oh, that dreaded leaf project Manchester: Adams County’s oldest community looks to the future with hope Congressman visits Manchester’s newest business Six candidates vie for MLSD School Board Highway 41 road work stalls MFD holds annual Safety Day for kids, families Lenora Mckee Virgie Cole Helen J Damron Karen S Lockhart Donna M Pelfrey Russell D Pollitt, Sr Karen S Lockhart Harris named Director of Shelter for the Homeless Local candidates abundant on November ballot Senior Profile: McKinlee Grooms Lady Dragons finish third in district golf tourney Lady Devils challenged, but survive to extend SHAC streak to 60 Rally falls short, Lady Hounds fall in five sets to Fairfield Senior Profile: Jessica Newman Lady Indians get shutout win over West Union, 2-0 Erwins host annual Herb Fair Bentonville: A community at the crossroads of Adams County history Tranquility, Wilson Homestead host annual Heritage Days Why we get back up Your local newspaper, the real deal Welcome to the morning klatch Oleda F Saunders Frank A Golden Shirley A Tully Hubert Knauff John T Shupert Celebrate the sports pages Gould, Woolard, defense lead Hounds to second win George E Lucas Betty A Johnson
Jay E Minnich

Jay E. Minnich, 99, of West Union, Ohio formerly of Centerville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was born July 3, 1918 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Omer Miles Minnich, Sr. and Grace (Wise) Minnich; wife, Alma “Stevie” Minnich; daughter, Diane Minnich Matteson, and brother Omer “Pat” Minnich, Jr.  Jay is survived by one brother, Paul and Janice Minnich of Xenia, Ohio; one sister, Betty and Walter Anson Rumbarger of Lebanon, Ohio; five nieces: Fawn Franzese of New York, Faith Smith of Tennessee, Susan Dawson of California, Melissa Smith of Indiana and Linda Graney of Washington; two nephews, Todd Minnich and Tim Minnich, both of Xenia; brother-in- law, Bill and Margie Stevens of Tennessee; great nephew, Kenny and Andrea Curry of New York, and several great nieces and nephews. Jay recently co-authored a book that was published in 2016, “My Life Experience of Almost 100 Years” in which he described his many life adventures including his employment by the FBI as a Still Photo Lab Supervisor in Washington, D.C. Jay was a Veteran of US Air Force, serving in WWII. Jay and Stevie moved to their Adams County farm many years ago, where he spent his time making furniture from cherry and walnut wood, writing poetry and memoirs, and tending to his fruit trees.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206. The visitation is Friday, November 3, 2017 from 10 am until 12 pm at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral service is at 12 pm with Chaplain David Wirth officiating. Burial will be at Miami Cemetery in Waynesville, Ohio.  Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.

