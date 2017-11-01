Reuben E. Hershberger, age 40 of West Union’s Wheat Ridge Community, died Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at his home.

He is survived by his wife Tina (Yutzy) Hershberger; sons, Luke Allen and Matthew Eli; two daughters, Lela Joy and Bethany Rose; mother, Anna (Miller) Hershberger; sisters, Wilma Hershberger, Mary Ann (Joseph) Shrock, Verna (Gary) Mast, Fannie (David) Mast, Esta (Daniel) Miller, Dena (Alan) Mast, Mabel (Duane) Mast, Alma Hershberger, Erma (Stephen) Stutzman, Anna Hershberger, and Barbara (Marvin) Yoder; brother, Jonas (Marie Mast) Hershberger; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Reuben was preceded in death by his father, Jr. Hershberger.

Funeral services were held at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30 at the Wheat Ridge Community Building Home Ministry. Burial was in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.