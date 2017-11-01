Bobby L. Williams age 80 years of Peebles, Ohio passed away Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at his home. Mr. Williams was born June 2, 1937 the son of the late Jesse and Addie (Louderback) Williams in Blue Creek, Ohio.

Survivors include his wife Faye Williams of Peebles, OH; Daughter Cheryl Newman and Dennis of West Union, OH; Son Bobby Williams and Kathleen of Greenfield, OH; Five Grandchildren and Six Great Grandchildren.

Prior to cremation, funeral services will be held Saturday November 4, 2017 at Noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral home with Dave Hopkins officiating. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 10:00 A.M. to Noon. Military services will be conducted by the Adams County Honor Guard.

In Lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Hospice of Hope. Family and friends can sign Mr. Williams’ online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com