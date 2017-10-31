Utilities commission approves DP&L electric security plan What matters and what doesn’t Oh dear, is that a deer? Junior Gaffin Charlotte J Thatcher Matthew D Miller Megan R Phillips Ralph M Swearingen Linda C Ackley Robert Ralston Shelly Seaman Increased access to treatment, Improving economic opportunity keys to combating Ohio’s Opioid Crisis Seas siblings are again SHAC Cross-Country Champions Lady Hounds cruise to sectional victory Senior Profile: Alyssa Hoskins 101 and another sectional championship Lady Indians claim sectional title North Adams tops Peebles for sectional soccer crown Senior Profile: Shay Boldman 13.5 seconds, heartbreak for West Union PHS JV Volleyball completes unbeaten season On the course that Nicklaus helped design On the ballot: Meigs Township Trustees West Union Christian Church will again be collection center for Operation Christmas Child Peebles voters will choose council members in upcoming election Seven candidates seek seats on ACOVSD school board A time for transformation What will future generations say? Finding all those treasures Janet K Campbell Robert D Hill Lady Devils blank West Union 7-0 in SHAC soccer finale Vikings invade and conquer the Greyhounds Outpouring of community support for local business woman with cancer Manchester mourns teen killed in single-car crash Kylie S Lucas Sharon R Grooms Steven L Wootten Forest J McDaniel Ralph O Grooms Adams County teenager dies in auto accident Charles N Vance Wesley M Baldwin James Kennedy Tom A Mihalovich Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action Senior Profile: Bryant Lung Lady Hounds pull off thrilling Senior Night win Volleyball milestones continue to pile up at North Adams Banner season for Lady Indians soccer SHAC holds Junior High Volleyball Tournament Tournament match ups set for volleyball and soccer Senior Profile: Morgan Edmisten Hounds dominate, improve to 3-4 Is this not the best time of the year? Volley For The Cure is another big success Getting everything we ask for Oh, that dreaded leaf project Manchester: Adams County’s oldest community looks to the future with hope Congressman visits Manchester’s newest business Six candidates vie for MLSD School Board Highway 41 road work stalls MFD holds annual Safety Day for kids, families Lenora Mckee Virgie Cole Helen J Damron Karen S Lockhart Donna M Pelfrey Russell D Pollitt, Sr Karen S Lockhart Harris named Director of Shelter for the Homeless Local candidates abundant on November ballot Senior Profile: McKinlee Grooms Lady Dragons finish third in district golf tourney Lady Devils challenged, but survive to extend SHAC streak to 60 Rally falls short, Lady Hounds fall in five sets to Fairfield Senior Profile: Jessica Newman Lady Indians get shutout win over West Union, 2-0 Erwins host annual Herb Fair Bentonville: A community at the crossroads of Adams County history Tranquility, Wilson Homestead host annual Heritage Days Why we get back up Your local newspaper, the real deal Welcome to the morning klatch Oleda F Saunders Frank A Golden Shirley A Tully Hubert Knauff John T Shupert Celebrate the sports pages Gould, Woolard, defense lead Hounds to second win George E Lucas Betty A Johnson Hayes sentenced Sue Day Devils headed back to state golf tourney Earl R Fields Alberta L Steward Gregory Terry Linda Taylor
Utilities commission approves DP&L electric security plan

Written by Peoples Defender
The PUCO decision to approve a new ESP for DP&L does not mention anything about saving the Adams County power plants.

 

Customer rates go up, power plants remain on track to close – 

Story by Patricia Beech – 
Photo by Mark Carpenter – 

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) on Friday, Oct.20 approved new charges and a new Electric Security Plan (ESP) for DP&L customers.
In a press release, the Utilities Commission said the company would be required to end the collection of its annual $73 million “Retail Stability Charge”.
“A residential customer using 750 kilowatt hours per month will see a monthly bill increase of $2.92 during the term of the new charge,” the PUCO said.
The new electric security plan will govern how DP&L can do business for the next six years and will allow the company to make a new charge to ratepayers, called a “distribution modernization rider” or DMR.
Although the energy giant requested a $145 million dollar rider annually for six years, the DMR approved by the Commission was considerably less, allowing DP&L to collect approximately $105 million in revenue annually until Oct. 31, 2023, with the option of extending the rider another two years with the Commission’s approval.
The Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel (OCC) said the PUCO’s decision would penalize residential customers by driving up rates for “average residential customers”, with the “average residential ratepayer” paying $9 more a month, or $108 more per year.
According to the OCC, the Commission’s approval of DP&L’s electric security plan allows more subsidies for the utility’s power plants, but conspicuously absent in the PUCO report was any mention of saving Adams County’s power plants.
“The Commission neither authorizes nor approves either the sale or closure of the Killen or Stuart plants,” said an unnamed source close to the case. “The future of Adams County’s power plants is not a part of this Electric Security Plan and is at the sole discretion of the company’s management or the management of AES Ohio once the transfer has been completed.”
In mid-February a group of Adams County residents filed a motion with the PUCO opposing the closing of the plants and calling the plan“self-serving” and “disastrous”.
The group – calling themselves “Citizens to Protect DP&L Jobs” presented three main goals to the Commission: postpone closing the plants for 5 – 10 years; establish a decommissioning plan that guarantees the county will not be left with an “environmental mess”; and get infrastructure in place that will generate economic growth.
DP&L owns 5,500 acres in Adams County, including seven miles of riverfront property.
The Killen and Stuart plants generate about $9 million annually in property taxes to the county. Together, the two plants employ nearly 700 workers with an annual payroll of approximately $30 million.

