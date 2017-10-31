Reuben E Hershberger Bobby L Williams 18 years just isn’t long enough Emotional, historic, and victorious Taking action against addiction Utilities commission approves DP&L electric security plan What matters and what doesn’t Oh dear, is that a deer? Junior Gaffin Charlotte J Thatcher Matthew D Miller Megan R Phillips Ralph M Swearingen Linda C Ackley Robert Ralston Shelly Seaman Increased access to treatment, Improving economic opportunity keys to combating Ohio’s Opioid Crisis Seas siblings are again SHAC Cross-Country Champions Lady Hounds cruise to sectional victory Senior Profile: Alyssa Hoskins 101 and another sectional championship Lady Indians claim sectional title North Adams tops Peebles for sectional soccer crown Senior Profile: Shay Boldman 13.5 seconds, heartbreak for West Union PHS JV Volleyball completes unbeaten season On the course that Nicklaus helped design On the ballot: Meigs Township Trustees West Union Christian Church will again be collection center for Operation Christmas Child Peebles voters will choose council members in upcoming election Seven candidates seek seats on ACOVSD school board A time for transformation What will future generations say? Finding all those treasures Janet K Campbell Robert D Hill Lady Devils blank West Union 7-0 in SHAC soccer finale Vikings invade and conquer the Greyhounds Outpouring of community support for local business woman with cancer Manchester mourns teen killed in single-car crash Kylie S Lucas Sharon R Grooms Steven L Wootten Forest J McDaniel Ralph O Grooms Adams County teenager dies in auto accident Charles N Vance Wesley M Baldwin James Kennedy Tom A Mihalovich Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action Senior Profile: Bryant Lung Lady Hounds pull off thrilling Senior Night win Volleyball milestones continue to pile up at North Adams Banner season for Lady Indians soccer SHAC holds Junior High Volleyball Tournament Tournament match ups set for volleyball and soccer Senior Profile: Morgan Edmisten Hounds dominate, improve to 3-4 Is this not the best time of the year? Volley For The Cure is another big success Getting everything we ask for Oh, that dreaded leaf project Manchester: Adams County’s oldest community looks to the future with hope Congressman visits Manchester’s newest business Six candidates vie for MLSD School Board Highway 41 road work stalls MFD holds annual Safety Day for kids, families Lenora Mckee Virgie Cole Helen J Damron Karen S Lockhart Donna M Pelfrey Russell D Pollitt, Sr Karen S Lockhart Harris named Director of Shelter for the Homeless Local candidates abundant on November ballot Senior Profile: McKinlee Grooms Lady Dragons finish third in district golf tourney Lady Devils challenged, but survive to extend SHAC streak to 60 Rally falls short, Lady Hounds fall in five sets to Fairfield Senior Profile: Jessica Newman Lady Indians get shutout win over West Union, 2-0 Erwins host annual Herb Fair Bentonville: A community at the crossroads of Adams County history Tranquility, Wilson Homestead host annual Heritage Days Why we get back up Your local newspaper, the real deal Welcome to the morning klatch Oleda F Saunders Frank A Golden Shirley A Tully Hubert Knauff John T Shupert Celebrate the sports pages Gould, Woolard, defense lead Hounds to second win George E Lucas Betty A Johnson Hayes sentenced Sue Day
By Mark Carpenter – 

If you have been married 18 years, it may seem like a long time. If you have had the same job for 18 years, it may seem like a long time. But if you are a teenager, 18 years should just be only the beginning.
The community of Manchester and actually the entire county suffered a tremendous loss last week, another young person from the county taken from us far too soon. The pertinent question is “Why?”, but it is one that we will never have an answer for, which makes the grief so much harder to handle. As I write this on Monday afternoon, I know that at this very moment, hundreds are gathering at a church in Manchester for the hardest few minutes of their lives, saying goodbye to a lovely young lady who was not allowed to be part of their lives for nearly long enough.
Kylie Lucas was one of those student/athletes who it was always a joy to cover as a local sports reporter. She was one of those kids who always went out of her way to say “hello” to me, always with that mischievous look and infectious smile. Usually before a game the conversation went something like Kylie saying “Try not to take any pictures tonight with me making goofy faces”, and me answering with “I didn’t know you had any other faces”, and on it went.
If you ever saw Kylie compete in any sport, you know she may have had a little bit of an attitude on the court, and that’s not all bad. It was almost a guarantee that she was going to foul out of every basketball game she participated in, with her unique combination of frustration and feistiness. I would just tell her after the game that she got her money’s worth.
The last time I talked to Kylie was at a Manchester volleyball game earlier this fall. She had just driven back from school and stopped at the match and walked up behind me as I was sitting at the table and gave me the usual big smile and hello. I don’t remember what we chatted about, probably how she was doing in school and such, but I will always remember those few moments.
Life is really so fleeting, but we never seem to realize that until we are older and time seems to fly by so fast. When you are 18, it seems like time is endless and there aren’t enough hours in the day to plan what you want to do with the rest of your years. A lot of people were proud of Kylie for deciding that she really wanted to be a success, heading off to college and bringing home straight A’s. It hurts real bad that we will never know just how much of a success she was going to be and that really, really doesn’t seem fair.
Kylie had something else going for her and that was the love of one fine young man in Colton. He probably passed it off, but getting a hug from him last Friday night at the football game and just being able to tell him to “stay strong” meant the world to me. Most high school romances run their course but Kylie and Colton had become inseparable and now there is one young man whose future went from planned to up in the air, but I have a strong feeling that if he is as tough as he was when he put on that catcher’s equipment, he will make it through all this.
I saw a number of photos on social media of the Adams County skyline this morning, and its shade of pink. That certainly was no coincidence. It is well-known that Kylie’s favorite color was pink and do you not think that maybe that pink sky on the day of her funeral meant something extra? Her way of telling everyone that she was okay and looking over them all. Yes, we would rather have her still here but faith tells us that she is okay and will always be that certain light in the sky.
I drive through Manchester twice a day every day and for the past week that ride through town has certainly felt different, felt like something was missing, which of course it was. One morning late last week I spotted the sun shining just perfectly through the buildings in town, very, very bright, and I thought to myself,” She is smiling.” That same night as I drove through Manchester, I noticed the moon also shining very bright. That same smile.
18 years. What can one get done in 18 years? If you are a young lady like Kylie Lucas, the answer is not nearly enough, but all of the people she touched in those 18 years will have memories to cherish forever. When the sun and moon are shining their brightest, you know why.
“When you go through deep waters, I will carry you.”

3 comments:

  2. Hello! I had attended Manchester High School with Kylie Sue, and she was absolutely lovely. She always had one big bright smile on her face, and I also got the chance to work with her, at Walmart. She was lovely. And she in fact, will never be forgotten.

    Reply

  3. Mark, that was absolutely beautiful and so true. Thank you for letting everyone know how Special Kylie Lucas was.
    She will never be forgotten!

    Reply

