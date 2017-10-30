Megan R Phillips

Megan Renee Phillips, 25 years of Seaman, passed away on Thursday October 26, 2017. She was born in Dayton on July 1, 1992, the daughter of Brian (Sarah) Phillips of Seaman and Loretta Phillips of Middletown.

Megan is preceded in death by her cousin, Lindsey Pearson. Besides her parents, Megan is survived by her brothers, Specialist Josh Moore of Texas and Drew Coppock of Seaman, three sisters, Tosha Phillips, Carly Phillips and Madison Phillips all of Seaman, boyfriend, Donavan Gallaway of McDermott, four cousins, Molly and Danielle Miller, Michael and TJ Pearson maternal grandparents, Barb and Art Purdue, paternal grandmother, Martha Glenn and step-grandparents, Mauree and Bob Armbrust. and several aunts, uncles, and friends. Megan was a beautiful soul that will live on through her family and friends.

Funeral Services will be 3:00 PM Wednesday November 1, 2107 at the Wallace- Thompson Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman. Burial will follow at the Mt. Leigh Cemetery. Friends may call from 1:00 PM until time of services on Wednesday at the funeral home. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com