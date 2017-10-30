Matthew D Miller

Matthew Dean Miller, 54, of Portsmouth, OH passed away peacefully Monday, October 30, 2017 at his sister’s home in TN. Born October 24, 1963 in Dayton, OH he was a son of the late Robert and Marilyn “Voress” Miller. He was a 1983 graduate from Peebles High School and Ohio Valley Vocational School in Adams Co., OH.

He was a photographer/owner and operator of Georgian Portraits in Portsmouth, OH for more than 30 years. Matt has maintained life-long friendships with former classmates, students and teachers. He loved his family and friends deeply and photography was his passion.

Matt is survived by his brother and sister-in- law, Michael and Lena Miller; sister and brother-in- law, Lisa and Wesley Harbison; sister-in- law, Marlene “Phillips” Miller; 9 nieces and nephews and 8 great- nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Mark and Mitchell Miller.

Burial will be at Polk Grove Cemetery in Dayton, OH. The family will host a memorial drop-in at the cemetery at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Matt’s name may be made to your local hospice or food bank. Bordwine Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend you may sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com.