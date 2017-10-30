Junior Gaffin age 81 years of West Union, Ohio died Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the Mercy Anderson Hospital. Junior was born on September 20, 1936 the son of the late Delbert A. and Gladys Gaffin Sr.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Gay Gaffin, two sisters Ruth Dryden, June Beedle, and brother John Robert Gaffin. Survivors include four daughters Angie Ward of West Union, OH; Tina Gaffin of Eastgate, OH; Margaret McClanahan and Jeff of West Union, OH; Bethany Green and Cody of West Union, OH; brother Russell Gaffin and Kay of West Union, OH; sister Joyce Moore and Bob of Hillsboro, OH; five grandchildren Brooke Boldman, Madyson McClanahan, Gabriel McClanahan, T.J. Green, Dallas Green, and one great-grandson Mason Fleshman.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the Thompson- Meeker Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery, with military graveside services by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. the day of the service.