Charlotte J. Thatcher, age 85 of Hillsboro, passed away on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at the Crestwood Ridge Skilled Nursing Center. She was born on May 25, 1932 in Brown County, the daughter of the late George and Lenny (Mallott) Fry.

She worked as a nurse for Highland District Hospital for 18 years and a caregiver for over 12 years. She enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.

Mrs. Thatcher is survived by four children, Robert (Debbie) Thatcher of Hillsboro, Alan Thatcher of Highland, Patricia Thatcher of Mt. Orab, and June Harewood of Hillsboro; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Jr. Thatcher on Feb. 14, 1970; a daughter, Linda Mallott; a son, Stephen Thatcher; a grandson, Tim Harewood; one sister, three brothers, and a son-in-law, Lee Harewood.

There will be no visitation. Graveside services will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 2, 2017 in the New Harmony Cemetery in Brown County. The Turner and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.