Ralph Swearingen age 81 years of West Union, Ohio died Thursday, October 26, 2017 at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. Mr. Swearingen was born on October 1, 1936 the son of the Myron and Mary (Riffle) Swearingen in Adams County, Ohio.

Survivors include three children Steven, Brandon, and Delaine Kay all of Texas; one sister Betty Sininger-Weimer of West Union, Ohio; and several grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Decatur Cemetery, under the direction of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, with Clarence Abbott officiating. There will be no visitation. Family and friends can sign Mr. Swearingen’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.