Robert Ralston age 84 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Friday, October 27, 2017 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio. Mr. Ralston was born April 25, 1933 in Monroe Township Adams County, Ohio the son of the late Henry and Flora (Francis) Ralston. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Myrl Ralston.

Survivors include two daughters Judy A. Laney of West Union, Ohio; Julie M. Hayslip of West Union, OH; one brother Karl Ralston of Bellburk, Ohio; three grandchildren Travis Laney and Ashley; Rachel Curtis and Joey; Nathan Hayslip; four great grandchildren. Mr. Ralston was a member of the West Union Bible Baptist Church. He retired from DP&L with 38 years of employment. Served in the Navy for 4 years and was the former Mayor of West Union.

Funeral Services will be held Monday October 30, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the West Union Bible Baptist Church under the direction of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Tim Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery with military services by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held Sunday October 29, 2017 from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the Thompson Meeker Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the West Union Bible Baptist Church. Family and friends can sign Mr. Ralston’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com