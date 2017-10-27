Linda C. Ackley, 68 years, of Peebles, passed away Thursday, October 26, 2017, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Linda was born in Otway, Ohio, on October 4, 1949, the daughter of the late Lonnie G. Miller and Darlene O. Maddy Miller.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Gary L. Ackley, who passed away in 1997, and a great-granddaughter, Kayleigh. Linda is survived by her two daughters, Melinda (Terry) Crothers and Misty (Leon Tomlin) Ackley, both of Peebles. She is also survived by her brother, Lonnie R. Miller, of Otway; two sisters, Wanda Stamper, of Otway, and Brenda McAllister, of Rarden; and her special friend, Glenn Palmer, of West Union. Linda will be missed by her seven grandchildren and her eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles. Burial will follow at the Hoffer Hill Community Church Cemetery, in Otway, Ohio. Friends and Family may call at the Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until the time of service on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, at the Funeral Home. To sign our online guest book, visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com