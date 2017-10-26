Shelly Seaman, 54 years, of Peebles, passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center, in Seaman, Ohio. Shelly was born in Chillicothe, Ohio, on January 9, 1963, the daughter of Robert Dean Swayne and the late Shirley Thompson Swayne.

In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her sister, Carole Swayne O’Connor. Shelly is survived by her three children, Kelsey Seaman, of Chicago, Illinois, Krista Seaman, of Peebles, and Anthony Seaman, of Columbus, Ohio. Shelly is also survived by her father, Robert Dean Swayne, of Peebles; three sisters, Deana Swayne, Cynthia (Jerry) Pratt, and Kim McCann, all of Peebles; two brothers, Roger Swayne, of Hillsboro, and Richard (Valerie) Swayne, of Peebles, and her former husband, Dwight Seaman, of Peebles, as well as her brother-in-law, Bob O’Connor, of Florida. Shelly will be missed by her many cousins, nieces, nephews, and many close, dear friends.

