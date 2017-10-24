Senior Profile: Shay Boldman

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Shay Boldman
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Jared Boldman and Brandy Howe
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Golf
FAVORITE SPORT:
Enjoy watching baseball and softball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Watching
myself improve and grow
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Feeling intimidated by
players who have played
longer than me
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
The laughs on the rides to and from matches
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Aaron Pelsue Band
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Europe and Costa Rica
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Sisters”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Friends, Grey’s Anatomy
FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
Language Arts
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Reading and spending time with my friends and family
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Texas Roadhouse,
Longhorn Steakhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
My cat because all she does is sleep
FUTURE PLANS:
I hope to become a High
School Language Arts
teacher