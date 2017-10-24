Senior Profile: Alyssa Hoskins 101 and another sectional championship Lady Indians claim sectional title North Adams tops Peebles for sectional soccer crown Senior Profile: Shay Boldman 13.5 seconds, heartbreak for West Union PHS JV Volleyball completes unbeaten season On the course that Nicklaus helped design On the ballot: Meigs Township Trustees West Union Christian Church will again be collection center for Operation Christmas Child Peebles voters will choose council members in upcoming election Seven candidates seek seats on ACOVSD school board A time for transformation What will future generations say? Finding all those treasures Janet K Campbell Robert D Hill Lady Devils blank West Union 7-0 in SHAC soccer finale Vikings invade and conquer the Greyhounds Outpouring of community support for local business woman with cancer Manchester mourns teen killed in single-car crash Kylie S Lucas Sharon R Grooms Steven L Wootten Forest J McDaniel Ralph O Grooms Adams County teenager dies in auto accident Charles N Vance Wesley M Baldwin James Kennedy Tom A Mihalovich Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action Senior Profile: Bryant Lung Lady Hounds pull off thrilling Senior Night win Volleyball milestones continue to pile up at North Adams Banner season for Lady Indians soccer SHAC holds Junior High Volleyball Tournament Tournament match ups set for volleyball and soccer Senior Profile: Morgan Edmisten Hounds dominate, improve to 3-4 Is this not the best time of the year? Volley For The Cure is another big success Getting everything we ask for Oh, that dreaded leaf project Manchester: Adams County’s oldest community looks to the future with hope Congressman visits Manchester’s newest business Six candidates vie for MLSD School Board Highway 41 road work stalls MFD holds annual Safety Day for kids, families Lenora Mckee Virgie Cole Helen J Damron Karen S Lockhart Donna M Pelfrey Russell D Pollitt, Sr Karen S Lockhart Harris named Director of Shelter for the Homeless Local candidates abundant on November ballot Senior Profile: McKinlee Grooms Lady Dragons finish third in district golf tourney Lady Devils challenged, but survive to extend SHAC streak to 60 Rally falls short, Lady Hounds fall in five sets to Fairfield Senior Profile: Jessica Newman Lady Indians get shutout win over West Union, 2-0 Erwins host annual Herb Fair Bentonville: A community at the crossroads of Adams County history Tranquility, Wilson Homestead host annual Heritage Days Why we get back up Your local newspaper, the real deal Welcome to the morning klatch Oleda F Saunders Frank A Golden Shirley A Tully Hubert Knauff John T Shupert Celebrate the sports pages Gould, Woolard, defense lead Hounds to second win George E Lucas Betty A Johnson Hayes sentenced Sue Day Devils headed back to state golf tourney Earl R Fields Alberta L Steward Gregory Terry Linda Taylor Levies slated for November ballot Manchester residents forming neighborhood watch group West Union teachers receive prestigious award Crum arraigned in Brown County Common Pleas Court Seaman: A small town with a big heart and a family spirit Seaman Fall Festival again draws large crowds NAES participates in weekend food program AES Ohio Generation assumes control of DP&L assets West Union, Peebles take home county XC crowns Lady Devils win a soccer buzzer-beater Senior Profile: Brooklyn Wylie Lady Dragons move to districts Green Devils win sectional golf title West Union hosting fourth annual Alumni Volleyball Game
Senior Profiles, Sports

Senior Profile: Shay Boldman

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment

 

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Shay Boldman

SCHOOL:
Peebles High School

PARENTS:
Jared Boldman and Brandy Howe

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Golf

FAVORITE SPORT:
Enjoy watching baseball and softball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Watching
myself improve and grow

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Feeling intimidated by
players who have played
longer than me

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
The laughs on the rides to and from matches

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Aaron Pelsue Band

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Europe and Costa Rica

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Sisters”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Friends, Grey’s Anatomy

FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
Language Arts

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Reading and spending time with my friends and family
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Texas Roadhouse,
Longhorn Steakhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
My cat because all she does is sleep

FUTURE PLANS:
I hope to become a High
School Language Arts
teacher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved