Senior Profile: Shay Boldman

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Shay Boldman

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Jared Boldman and Brandy Howe

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Golf

FAVORITE SPORT:

Enjoy watching baseball and softball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Watching

myself improve and grow

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Feeling intimidated by

players who have played

longer than me

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

The laughs on the rides to and from matches

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Aaron Pelsue Band

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Europe and Costa Rica

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Sisters”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Friends, Grey’s Anatomy

FAVORITE SCHOOL

SUBJECT:

Language Arts

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Reading and spending time with my friends and family

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Texas Roadhouse,

Longhorn Steakhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

My cat because all she does is sleep

FUTURE PLANS:

I hope to become a High

School Language Arts

teacher