PHS JV Volleyball completes unbeaten season

By Mark Carpenter –

Often time the JV teams in various high school sports tend to go under the radar unnoticed, but the 2017 Peebles High School JV volleyball squad made that nearly impossible. The JV Lady Indians, under the guidance of Coach Donnie Beekman, put together a memorable season, one any varsity team would certainly take, finishing their fall campaign with an unblemished 22-0 record.

“Our girls had an outstanding season,” said Coach Beekman. “They are a great group of girls with a love for the Lord and a strong desire to win. They all insisted that we say a prayer before every match led by Harlee Wilkinson as they set a great example.”

“We had several matches where we dug ourselves into a pretty big hole, but they always worked their way back and came out on top.”

The Peebles JV girls squad was composed of one junior- Victoria Arnold, four sophomores- Tessa Gaffin, Brianna Tong, Carlie Cluxton, and Harlee Wilkinson, and six freshman- Kinley Kremin, Taylor Cluxton, Brycelyn Short, Molly Stephens, Jacey Justice, and Kyndell Lloyd.

With their 22-0 record and the Peebles varsity finishing their season at 16-6, the future of the Lady Indians program looks to be quite bright.