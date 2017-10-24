PHS JV Volleyball completes unbeaten season On the course that Nicklaus helped design On the ballot: Meigs Township Trustees West Union Christian Church will again be collection center for Operation Christmas Child Peebles voters will choose council members in upcoming election Seven candidates seek seats on ACOVSD school board A time for transformation What will future generations say? Finding all those treasures Janet K Campbell Robert D Hill Lady Devils blank West Union 7-0 in SHAC soccer finale Vikings invade and conquer the Greyhounds Outpouring of community support for local business woman with cancer Manchester mourns teen killed in single-car crash Kylie S Lucas Sharon R Grooms Steven L Wootten Forest J McDaniel Ralph O Grooms Adams County teenager dies in auto accident Charles N Vance Wesley M Baldwin James Kennedy Tom A Mihalovich Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action Senior Profile: Bryant Lung Lady Hounds pull off thrilling Senior Night win Volleyball milestones continue to pile up at North Adams Banner season for Lady Indians soccer SHAC holds Junior High Volleyball Tournament Tournament match ups set for volleyball and soccer Senior Profile: Morgan Edmisten Hounds dominate, improve to 3-4 Is this not the best time of the year? Volley For The Cure is another big success Getting everything we ask for Oh, that dreaded leaf project Manchester: Adams County’s oldest community looks to the future with hope Congressman visits Manchester’s newest business Six candidates vie for MLSD School Board Highway 41 road work stalls MFD holds annual Safety Day for kids, families Lenora Mckee Virgie Cole Helen J Damron Karen S Lockhart Donna M Pelfrey Russell D Pollitt, Sr Karen S Lockhart Harris named Director of Shelter for the Homeless Local candidates abundant on November ballot Senior Profile: McKinlee Grooms Lady Dragons finish third in district golf tourney Lady Devils challenged, but survive to extend SHAC streak to 60 Rally falls short, Lady Hounds fall in five sets to Fairfield Senior Profile: Jessica Newman Lady Indians get shutout win over West Union, 2-0 Erwins host annual Herb Fair Bentonville: A community at the crossroads of Adams County history Tranquility, Wilson Homestead host annual Heritage Days Why we get back up Your local newspaper, the real deal Welcome to the morning klatch Oleda F Saunders Frank A Golden Shirley A Tully Hubert Knauff John T Shupert Celebrate the sports pages Gould, Woolard, defense lead Hounds to second win George E Lucas Betty A Johnson Hayes sentenced Sue Day Devils headed back to state golf tourney Earl R Fields Alberta L Steward Gregory Terry Linda Taylor Levies slated for November ballot Manchester residents forming neighborhood watch group West Union teachers receive prestigious award Crum arraigned in Brown County Common Pleas Court Seaman: A small town with a big heart and a family spirit Seaman Fall Festival again draws large crowds NAES participates in weekend food program AES Ohio Generation assumes control of DP&L assets West Union, Peebles take home county XC crowns Lady Devils win a soccer buzzer-beater Senior Profile: Brooklyn Wylie Lady Dragons move to districts Green Devils win sectional golf title West Union hosting fourth annual Alumni Volleyball Game Gray breaks Lady Indians’ single season goals record Senior Profile: Chase Cummings Lady Dragons cruise to SHAC title Hupp ties school record with five goals in Lady Devils’ win over Southeastern For 14th time in 15 years, Dragons claim SHAC Boys Golf Championship Getting life in order
PHS JV Volleyball completes unbeaten season

Written by Peoples Defender
The undefeated Peebles Lady Indians JV volleyball team, from left, Kinley Kremin, Tessa Gaffin, Brianna Tong, Carlie Cluxton, Victoria Arnold, Taylor Cluxton, Brycelyn Short, Molly Stephens, Jacey Justice, Harlee Wilkinson, Kyndell Lloyd, and Coach Donnie Beekman.

 

By Mark Carpenter – 

Often time the JV teams in various high school sports tend to go under the radar unnoticed, but the 2017 Peebles High School JV volleyball squad made that nearly impossible. The JV Lady Indians, under the guidance of Coach Donnie Beekman, put together a memorable season, one any varsity team would certainly take, finishing their fall campaign with an unblemished 22-0 record.
“Our girls had an outstanding season,” said Coach Beekman. “They are a great group of girls with a love for the Lord and a strong desire to win. They all insisted that we say a prayer before every match led by Harlee Wilkinson as they set a great example.”
“We had several matches where we dug ourselves into a pretty big hole, but they always worked their way back and came out on top.”
The Peebles JV girls squad was composed of one junior- Victoria Arnold, four sophomores- Tessa Gaffin, Brianna Tong, Carlie Cluxton, and Harlee Wilkinson, and six freshman- Kinley Kremin, Taylor Cluxton, Brycelyn Short, Molly Stephens, Jacey Justice, and Kyndell Lloyd.
With their 22-0 record and the Peebles varsity finishing their season at 16-6, the future of the Lady Indians program looks to be quite bright.

