On the course that Nicklaus helped design

West Union’s Elijah McCarty shoots out of a sand trap on the Ohio State Scarlet Course during action from the OHSAA Division III State Golf Tournament. McCarty finished up his high school career with a 31st place state finish.

Locals finish season at state tournament – 

By Mark Carpenter – 
Photos by Patrice Yezzi England – 

Though the results were not what they hoped for, the North Adams High School boys golf team plus West Union senior Elijah McCarty still had another two days of memory-making as they competed on Oct. 13-14 in the OHSAA Division III Boys State Golf Tournament. For the North Adams squad, it was their second consecutive trip to the state tourney while McCarty was making his third in a row.
The state tournament was played on The Scarlet Course on the campus of Ohio State University and included 72 Division III golfers from across the state. The golfers played 18 holes on Friday and 18 more on Saturday to complete play for the 2017 season.
The North Adams squad struggled from the get-go, and finished 12th overall as a team, scoring 373 as a group on both days. The top golfer for the Devils at state was senior Noah Lung, who will continue his career on the links next fall at Rio Grande University. Lung ended up 34th in the state, shooting 86 on the first day and 83 on the second. Senior Colt Shumaker placed 54th and went 94-91 for a total of 185 with senior Bryant Lung firing 88 on day one and then having a rough day two with a 101 to finish in 59th place.

North Adams’ Carson Hall, left, lines up a putt during play from the OHSAA Division III Boys State Golf Tournament, played Oct. 13 and 14 on the Scarlet Course at Ohio State University.

Rounding out the scores for North Adams were Carson Hall (107-98-205) and Uriah Hall (105-102-207).
“Even though the outcome was not what we expected, I am so proud of how my North Adams boys represented our school,” said Devils’ head coach Ammon Mitchell. “It was truly an honor to go to state again and represent the Southeast District. The boys got the opportunity to play a golf course that the great Jack Nicklaus helped to design. We just didn’t play very well.”
“I just want to thank these boys for an incredible journey the past two seasons and I hope someday we get the opportunity to go back and represents our district and school.”

North Adams senior Colt Shumaker finished his high school golf career with his 36 holes of action at the OHSAA Division III State Tournament.

For McCarty, the West Union senior finished an absolutely brilliant high school career and senior season with a 31st place finish at state, shooting 84 on the first day and 83 on the second and will most certainly find himself on the college links sometime next fall.
The individual winner of the Division III state championship was Columbiana’s Jared Wilson, who shot three-under for the tourney, winning by five strokes over second place Avery Green from South Charleston Southeastern. The winning team in Division III was Worthington Christian, who outdistanced second place Gilmour Academy by 17 strokes.

