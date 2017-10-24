North Adams tops Peebles for sectional soccer crown Senior Profile: Shay Boldman 13.5 seconds, heartbreak for West Union PHS JV Volleyball completes unbeaten season On the course that Nicklaus helped design On the ballot: Meigs Township Trustees West Union Christian Church will again be collection center for Operation Christmas Child Peebles voters will choose council members in upcoming election Seven candidates seek seats on ACOVSD school board A time for transformation What will future generations say? Finding all those treasures Janet K Campbell Robert D Hill Lady Devils blank West Union 7-0 in SHAC soccer finale Vikings invade and conquer the Greyhounds Outpouring of community support for local business woman with cancer Manchester mourns teen killed in single-car crash Kylie S Lucas Sharon R Grooms Steven L Wootten Forest J McDaniel Ralph O Grooms Adams County teenager dies in auto accident Charles N Vance Wesley M Baldwin James Kennedy Tom A Mihalovich Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action Senior Profile: Bryant Lung Lady Hounds pull off thrilling Senior Night win Volleyball milestones continue to pile up at North Adams Banner season for Lady Indians soccer SHAC holds Junior High Volleyball Tournament Tournament match ups set for volleyball and soccer Senior Profile: Morgan Edmisten Hounds dominate, improve to 3-4 Is this not the best time of the year? Volley For The Cure is another big success Getting everything we ask for Oh, that dreaded leaf project Manchester: Adams County’s oldest community looks to the future with hope Congressman visits Manchester’s newest business Six candidates vie for MLSD School Board Highway 41 road work stalls MFD holds annual Safety Day for kids, families Lenora Mckee Virgie Cole Helen J Damron Karen S Lockhart Donna M Pelfrey Russell D Pollitt, Sr Karen S Lockhart Harris named Director of Shelter for the Homeless Local candidates abundant on November ballot Senior Profile: McKinlee Grooms Lady Dragons finish third in district golf tourney Lady Devils challenged, but survive to extend SHAC streak to 60 Rally falls short, Lady Hounds fall in five sets to Fairfield Senior Profile: Jessica Newman Lady Indians get shutout win over West Union, 2-0 Erwins host annual Herb Fair Bentonville: A community at the crossroads of Adams County history Tranquility, Wilson Homestead host annual Heritage Days Why we get back up Your local newspaper, the real deal Welcome to the morning klatch Oleda F Saunders Frank A Golden Shirley A Tully Hubert Knauff John T Shupert Celebrate the sports pages Gould, Woolard, defense lead Hounds to second win George E Lucas Betty A Johnson Hayes sentenced Sue Day Devils headed back to state golf tourney Earl R Fields Alberta L Steward Gregory Terry Linda Taylor Levies slated for November ballot Manchester residents forming neighborhood watch group West Union teachers receive prestigious award Crum arraigned in Brown County Common Pleas Court Seaman: A small town with a big heart and a family spirit Seaman Fall Festival again draws large crowds NAES participates in weekend food program AES Ohio Generation assumes control of DP&L assets West Union, Peebles take home county XC crowns Lady Devils win a soccer buzzer-beater Senior Profile: Brooklyn Wylie Lady Dragons move to districts Green Devils win sectional golf title West Union hosting fourth annual Alumni Volleyball Game Gray breaks Lady Indians’ single season goals record Senior Profile: Chase Cummings Lady Dragons cruise to SHAC title
North Adams tops Peebles for sectional soccer crown

Peebles’ Kalub Smith, left, elevates for the header during first half action in Wednesday’s Division III sectional match up at North Adams High School.

Devils win 2-1 in Division III tournament battle – 

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter – 

The Southeast District Division III Boys Soccer Tournament came to North Adams High School on Wednesday, Oct. 18 and it was two familiar foes facing off, as the Green Devils welcomed the Peebles Indians to town, with one of the two county teams advancing to the districts and one seeing their season come to an end.
With that much on the line, the contest between the two county rivals was played out just as expected- physical, fast-paced, and low scoring, with the host squad eventually coming out on top and staking claim to their third consecutive sectional championship.
The Green Devils were the first to break the ice as their leading scorer, senior Tray Brand, continued his outstanding season with the game’s first goal at the 30:32 mark of the first half. A lethal combination of size and speed, Brand broke through the Peebles defense and fired off a shot that got by Indians’ keeper Wade Shiveley to give the home team the early advantage.
The game turned defensive at that point, with the next real scoring opportunity coming on a North Adams corner kick off the foot of Jaden Hesler, which resulted in an Ethan Campbell header that went just wide of the goal.
Most of the first half was played on the North Adams offensive end of the field and the home team took advantage of that with 6:13 left in the half and once again it was the powerful right leg of Tray Brand producing his second goal of the game and the two teams went to the intermission with the Devils on top 2-0.
Whatever speech that Peebles coach Brian Seaman told his team at halftime certainly impressed his troops, as they looked like a totally different squad in the final 40 minutes. The Indians had a little more spark in their step and found numerous scoring opportunities that weren’t there in the first half. Midway through the second half, a corner kick by Tanner Schmitz sailed just high, but the Indians finally got on the board with 13:35 to play when a scramble in front of the net culminated in a Weston Browning goal that sliced the North Adams lead in half.
The Indian had one more golden opportunity to tie the score with five minutes to play when a direct kick by Kalub Smith got over the head of leaping North Adams keeper Cole Wagner but sailed just inches above the crossbar.

Soccer can be a contact sport as evidenced here by this collision between Peebles goalie Wade Shiveley, left, and North Adams’ Ethan Campbell in this week’s Division III sectional final contest held at NAHS.

That set up a frantic final five minutes with the Indians attempting to forge the tie but the Devils thwarted every rush and managed to hang on for the 2-1 win and the sectional championship.
“This game was a tale of two halves,” said North Adams head coach Ike Wooten. “They wanted it more in the second half but we found a way at the end to close it out.”
The loss ended the Peebles season with a final record of 7-8-2 and was the final battle in the career of seniors Conner Browning, George Werner, Tanner Schmitz, Kalub Smith, Andrew Shannon, and Wade Shiveley.
“I’m so proud of these guys and the way they played,” said Coach Seaman of his Indians. “Our second half of the season was so much better than the first and I truly believed that we could win this game today. We played the game the way it was supposed to be played and represented Peebles High School in an outstanding fashion.”
“All of our kids brought their ‘A’ games today and we had to have that to be in this game like we were.”

