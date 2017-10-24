13.5 seconds, heartbreak for West Union PHS JV Volleyball completes unbeaten season On the course that Nicklaus helped design On the ballot: Meigs Township Trustees West Union Christian Church will again be collection center for Operation Christmas Child Peebles voters will choose council members in upcoming election Seven candidates seek seats on ACOVSD school board A time for transformation What will future generations say? Finding all those treasures Janet K Campbell Robert D Hill Lady Devils blank West Union 7-0 in SHAC soccer finale Vikings invade and conquer the Greyhounds Outpouring of community support for local business woman with cancer Manchester mourns teen killed in single-car crash Kylie S Lucas Sharon R Grooms Steven L Wootten Forest J McDaniel Ralph O Grooms Adams County teenager dies in auto accident Charles N Vance Wesley M Baldwin James Kennedy Tom A Mihalovich Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action Senior Profile: Bryant Lung Lady Hounds pull off thrilling Senior Night win Volleyball milestones continue to pile up at North Adams Banner season for Lady Indians soccer SHAC holds Junior High Volleyball Tournament Tournament match ups set for volleyball and soccer Senior Profile: Morgan Edmisten Hounds dominate, improve to 3-4 Is this not the best time of the year? Volley For The Cure is another big success Getting everything we ask for Oh, that dreaded leaf project Manchester: Adams County’s oldest community looks to the future with hope Congressman visits Manchester’s newest business Six candidates vie for MLSD School Board Highway 41 road work stalls MFD holds annual Safety Day for kids, families Lenora Mckee Virgie Cole Helen J Damron Karen S Lockhart Donna M Pelfrey Russell D Pollitt, Sr Karen S Lockhart Harris named Director of Shelter for the Homeless Local candidates abundant on November ballot Senior Profile: McKinlee Grooms Lady Dragons finish third in district golf tourney Lady Devils challenged, but survive to extend SHAC streak to 60 Rally falls short, Lady Hounds fall in five sets to Fairfield Senior Profile: Jessica Newman Lady Indians get shutout win over West Union, 2-0 Erwins host annual Herb Fair Bentonville: A community at the crossroads of Adams County history Tranquility, Wilson Homestead host annual Heritage Days Why we get back up Your local newspaper, the real deal Welcome to the morning klatch Oleda F Saunders Frank A Golden Shirley A Tully Hubert Knauff John T Shupert Celebrate the sports pages Gould, Woolard, defense lead Hounds to second win George E Lucas Betty A Johnson Hayes sentenced Sue Day Devils headed back to state golf tourney Earl R Fields Alberta L Steward Gregory Terry Linda Taylor Levies slated for November ballot Manchester residents forming neighborhood watch group West Union teachers receive prestigious award Crum arraigned in Brown County Common Pleas Court Seaman: A small town with a big heart and a family spirit Seaman Fall Festival again draws large crowds NAES participates in weekend food program AES Ohio Generation assumes control of DP&L assets West Union, Peebles take home county XC crowns Lady Devils win a soccer buzzer-beater Senior Profile: Brooklyn Wylie Lady Dragons move to districts Green Devils win sectional golf title West Union hosting fourth annual Alumni Volleyball Game Gray breaks Lady Indians’ single season goals record Senior Profile: Chase Cummings Lady Dragons cruise to SHAC title Hupp ties school record with five goals in Lady Devils’ win over Southeastern For 14th time in 15 years, Dragons claim SHAC Boys Golf Championship
13.5 seconds, heartbreak for West Union

West Union senior Trevor Neal, right, is on the attack in the Dragons’ 1-0 sectional loss to the Portsmouth West Senators.

Late Portsmouth West goal ends Dragons’ season – 

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter – 

At the end of Super Bowl XXIII, microphones caught Cincinnati coach Sam Wyche muttering over and over “34 seconds…34 seconds.” That was how close the Bengals came to winning their first world championship before the heroics of Joe Montana stole that away.
Last Saturday afternoon at West Union High School, you may have heard WUHS boys soccer coach Kevin Hunter muttering something along those same lines, “13.5 seconds…13.5 seconds.” That was how close the Dragons came to forcing an overtime and keeping their season hopes alive as they hosted the Portsmouth West Senators in an opening round Division III sectional tournament contest.
After a tough, physical game saw neither team find the net for 79 minutes and 46 and a half seconds, the Dragons saw their season come to a heartbreaking end when West senior Uriah Vandyke got loose and blasted one past West Union keeper Colt Parker with just 13.5 seconds left in regulation to give the Senators a 1-0 sectional victory.
“That’s definitely a tough way to end a season,” said Coach Hunter after the loss. “We were short on players today, only having 12 available, but overall I thought our boys played really well and worked really well as a team. It was a good way to end as far as the way we played but I hated to see it decided in the last few seconds. That typically doesn’t happen in a soccer game.”
“I think our kids may have just been watching the clock and thinking about overtime, even I was.”
Both sides had opportunities in the first half but every one of those was thwarted in one way or another. With 28:25 to play in the first half, Parker came out to challenge and a Senators’ shot sailed high. Two minutes later, parker made a diving save to preserve the shutout and a couple of West indirect kicks went off target later in the half. With eight minutes left in the half, West Union’s Bowan Tomlin had a corner kick that found the head of teammate Zane Kingsolver, but sailed wide right. Four minutes later. The same thing happened but this time Kingsolver’s attempt went high and the half ended in a scoreless deadlock.

West Union’s Kyler Sellars battles for possession in Saturday’s sectional soccer contest with Portsmouth West.

The same theme prevailed in the second half, good defense on both ends and few scoring opportunities either way. With 28 minutes to play, West Union’s Chase Cummings broke free for the West defense and made a rush to the goal but just couldn’t get anything on the shot and it rolled wide of the goal. Five minutes later, the Dragons had their best chance at scoring to that point when a shot by Nathan Music hit the Senators’ keeper and bounced straight up and over the crossbar and out of bounds.
No one then threatened until the final minute and with most in attendance thinking they were going to see an overtime, Vandyke had other ideas as he controlled a ball off of a big bounce and fired from about 20 yards out, beating Parker top shelf and sending he and his teammates into a delirious celebration. When the ball came back into play, the Senators wisely just booted it out of bounds to kill the clock as they advanced to the sectional finals with the last second 1-0 triumph.
“Losing all the seniors we did last year and then the ones we will lose this year will make next year a challenge to put together the program and rebuild. For the way we started the season, I thought we finished well and for what we had, we did a lot with and we will continue to grow and will bring back a lot of talented underclassmen.”
“What our kids do in the preseason will go a long way to determining what we do in the future.”

