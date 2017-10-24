101 and another sectional championship Lady Indians claim sectional title North Adams tops Peebles for sectional soccer crown Senior Profile: Shay Boldman 13.5 seconds, heartbreak for West Union PHS JV Volleyball completes unbeaten season On the course that Nicklaus helped design On the ballot: Meigs Township Trustees West Union Christian Church will again be collection center for Operation Christmas Child Peebles voters will choose council members in upcoming election Seven candidates seek seats on ACOVSD school board A time for transformation What will future generations say? Finding all those treasures Janet K Campbell Robert D Hill Lady Devils blank West Union 7-0 in SHAC soccer finale Vikings invade and conquer the Greyhounds Outpouring of community support for local business woman with cancer Manchester mourns teen killed in single-car crash Kylie S Lucas Sharon R Grooms Steven L Wootten Forest J McDaniel Ralph O Grooms Adams County teenager dies in auto accident Charles N Vance Wesley M Baldwin James Kennedy Tom A Mihalovich Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action Senior Profile: Bryant Lung Lady Hounds pull off thrilling Senior Night win Volleyball milestones continue to pile up at North Adams Banner season for Lady Indians soccer SHAC holds Junior High Volleyball Tournament Tournament match ups set for volleyball and soccer Senior Profile: Morgan Edmisten Hounds dominate, improve to 3-4 Is this not the best time of the year? Volley For The Cure is another big success Getting everything we ask for Oh, that dreaded leaf project Manchester: Adams County’s oldest community looks to the future with hope Congressman visits Manchester’s newest business Six candidates vie for MLSD School Board Highway 41 road work stalls MFD holds annual Safety Day for kids, families Lenora Mckee Virgie Cole Helen J Damron Karen S Lockhart Donna M Pelfrey Russell D Pollitt, Sr Karen S Lockhart Harris named Director of Shelter for the Homeless Local candidates abundant on November ballot Senior Profile: McKinlee Grooms Lady Dragons finish third in district golf tourney Lady Devils challenged, but survive to extend SHAC streak to 60 Rally falls short, Lady Hounds fall in five sets to Fairfield Senior Profile: Jessica Newman Lady Indians get shutout win over West Union, 2-0 Erwins host annual Herb Fair Bentonville: A community at the crossroads of Adams County history Tranquility, Wilson Homestead host annual Heritage Days Why we get back up Your local newspaper, the real deal Welcome to the morning klatch Oleda F Saunders Frank A Golden Shirley A Tully Hubert Knauff John T Shupert Celebrate the sports pages Gould, Woolard, defense lead Hounds to second win George E Lucas Betty A Johnson Hayes sentenced Sue Day Devils headed back to state golf tourney Earl R Fields Alberta L Steward Gregory Terry Linda Taylor Levies slated for November ballot Manchester residents forming neighborhood watch group West Union teachers receive prestigious award Crum arraigned in Brown County Common Pleas Court Seaman: A small town with a big heart and a family spirit Seaman Fall Festival again draws large crowds NAES participates in weekend food program AES Ohio Generation assumes control of DP&L assets West Union, Peebles take home county XC crowns Lady Devils win a soccer buzzer-beater Senior Profile: Brooklyn Wylie Lady Dragons move to districts Green Devils win sectional golf title West Union hosting fourth annual Alumni Volleyball Game Gray breaks Lady Indians’ single season goals record
101 and another sectional championship

Written by Peoples Defender
With this shot, North Adams senior Lakyn Hupp reached the career milestone of 100 goals in Tuesday’s sectional final game with West Union. Later in the game, Hupp added number 101 in an 8-0 Lady Devils’ victory.

 

Lady Devils eliminate West Union 8-0 – 

By Mark Carpenter – 
Photo by Patrice Yezzi England – 

Another match up of two Adams County soccer teams took place on October 17 at North Adams High School as the Lady Devils entertained the West Union Lady Dragons with a Division III sectional championship on the line. The Lady Devils came in as heavy favorites with their 12-3 record, but it had also been a successful regular season for the West Union girls, who had set a school-high for wins and were looking to pull of a major upset.
Unfortunately for the Lady Dragons, and many other teams in the Southeast District, the Lady Devils have a weapon that few teams can match in senior Lakyn Hupp, who all season has rewritten the North Adams soccer record books and continued to add to her impressive list of accomplishments on Tuesday night, as she scored six goals, another school record, in leading North Adams to an 8-0 win and a third consecutive sectional championship.
‘Lakyn has just assaulted the record books this season,” said North Adams head coach Dave D’Avignon. “For a program that is now over 20 years old, she has set the record for most goals in a game (6), most goals in a season (41), and most goals in a career (101). She also holds the record for most points scored in a game (12), most points in a season (84), and most points in a career (216).
“She is just something else. She is one of those players who comes along every now and then who just has the knack for scoring. She is fast, quick, and possesses a sixth sense for reading shooting angles. She’s a left-footer, ut can shoot equally well with either foot. But even more important, she’s one of the nicest people you’d ever want to meet. It has been a pleasure coaching her for four years.”
As far as Tuesday’s sectional final, the Lady Devils took care of business early. Getting an unassisted goal from freshman Braylie Jones less than four minutes into the game. Nine minutes later, Jones got the assist on Hupp’s first goal of the night to put the home team up 2-0.
With 20:25 left in the first half, it was Hupp again when a shot by Taylor Hesler was blocked into the crossbar by West Union keeper Caitlyn Cooper. The deflection went right to Hupp who knocked it home for the 3-0 lead. Four minutes later, Hupp made it the hat trick off another assist from Jones and with 1:30 left in the first half, the senior attacker scored again on a breakaway down the left side. The Lady Devils scored again at the first half buzzer when Karissa Buttelwerth found the back of the net off an assist by Brianna Robinson. The Buttelwerth goal made it 6-0 at the break.
Hupp reached another milestone with 21:48 left in the game, scoring her 100th career goal off a throw-in from Jones and then for good measure added number 101 with 14:43 to play, this time taking a throw-in from Breanna Piatt and dribbling down for the score that made the final score 8-0 and sent the North Adams girls off to the district tournament.
The Lady Devils will be off to Waverly High School and a third consecutive appearance in the district tournament, matching up on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. with the Minford Lady Falcons. A win there sends North Adams to the Oct. 28 Division III district championship game.

